Fans Find Photos That Suggest Raquel Leviss Is Faking The Black Eye She Claims Scheana Shay Gave Her Over The 'Scandoval' Affair

If you've been anywhere near the internet the past week, you've likely gotten dragged into the saga that fans have dubbed "Scandoval" after "Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval was accused of cheating on his girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix with fellow castmates Raquel Leviss — or Rachel as her recent legal documents state.

Just when fans thought the drama couldn't be any juicier, accusations have emerged that another "VPR" cast member and Madix's long-time best friend Scheana Shay supposedly punched Leviss in the eye after finding out about the alleged affair.

But after analyzing some of her past social media posts, some fans aren't buying Leviss's story.

Did Raquel lie about being punched by Scheana? Fans think her black eye is fake.

Fans think Raquel Leviss faked the black eye she says Shay gave her because Instagram posts seem to show Leviss had the same black eye in November.

Hours before the scandal broke, "VPR" castmember Shay, 37, and Leviss, 28, appeared on Andy Cohen's Bravo talk show "Watch What Happens Live."

All seemed normal and jovial while on the air, but shortly after filming on "WWHL" wrapped, Shay learned about Leviss's affair with their 39-year-old castmate while they were having drinks in a New York bar which allegedly resulted in a physical altercation between the two.

According to TMZ, Leviss filed for a restraining order against Shay, claiming her co-star shoved her against a brick wall and punched her in the left eye in retaliation for what Leviss has done to Shay's best friend Madix, 37.

Fans have accused Raquel Leviss of lying about Scheana giving her a black eye in a restraining order filing.

After Leviss was granted a restraining order against Shay, photos from the court filing emerged that appear to show a black eye Leviss claims Shay gave her.

To add insult to injury — literally — Shay took to Instagram shortly after the alleged altercation to share a photo of her with Madix alongside the caption, "Always got your back!" with an emoji of a fist.

Fans have dug up Instagram posts by Leviss which indicate she may have reused photos of a previous black eye in her court filings against Shay following the incident after "WWHL."

Fans have specifically called out a video of Leviss on a plane in which she appears to have the same bruising around her left eye as appeared in the court documents, as well as a video Leviss posted in November.

In the posts from November, Leviss shares a before-and-after glimpse of her preparing for a "Vanderpump Rules" photoshoot.

Similar darkness appears around Leviss's eye in the makeup-free "before" part of the video, though it's certainly possible that Leviss just has undereye darkness, as many people do.

However, the photos of Leviss included in the court filings also show a cut above her left eye that does not appear to be present in the old Instagram images.

Paparazzi photos of Raquel Leviss after 'Scandoval' broke appear to show her with the black eye she accused Shay of giving her.

Images of Leviss on March 9, out and about in a Los Angeles shopping center, show her partially obscured by her baseball cap in some of the photos. But as seen in the TikTok below, in some angles her left eye is visible, and it does appear to bear the bruises of a black eye.

So, it now seems Leviss may have been telling the truth about what went down between her and Shay.

The restraining order Raquel Leviss obtained against Scheana Shay will affect the 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion unless Bravo moves the shooting date.

The restraining order states Shay must not come within 100 yards of Leviss, her home or her workplace.

The two are scheduled to appear in court on March 29, but the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion is scheduled to shoot prior to that date. So unless Andy Cohen and company move the reunion until after the court date, and the court date results in the restraining order being dropped, either Leviss or Shay will legally have to skip it.

Whether intentionally or not, Leviss likely has monkey-wrenched the "VPR" reunion to one extent or another—which is likely to add a whole new chapter of drama to the "Scandoval" saga.

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer who covers pop culture, social justice and human interest topics.