Fans Spot Clues That Paris Hilton Is Joining 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' As She Teases A 'Secret'

The last season of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" was among the most explosive in the series' history.

And no one brought the drama quite like cast members Lisa Rinna and sisters Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards.

Their knock-down, drag-out conflict split both the cast and the show's fandom and erupted into an all-out war at the season 12 reunion.

But if casting rumors are true, RHOBH's season 13 will be even more dramatic when a most unlikely star comes to settle the score—none other than Paris Hilton herself.

Is Paris Hilton joining 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills'?

Fans think Hilton is joining RHOBH to help her mother Kathy take down her Aunt Kyle and Rinna in what is sure to be a barn-stormer of a season.

But is there any truth to the rumors? It's hard to say. But Hilton definitely has something major cooking.

Paris Hilton says she has a major announcement coming.

The rumors began after Hilton teased a major announcement on TikTok she says will "break the internet."

Hilton's video immediately set tongues wagging with the video, in which she claimed to "have a secret that's going to break the internet on 12/30."

The video's caption featured another teasing hint along with, of course, her most famous catchphrase—"Something's coming. #ThatsHot." Classic.

Some "Real Housewives" fans have taken this to mean she was following in her mother's and aunts Kyle and Kim Richards' footsteps and joining the Beverly Hills cast.

Paris Hilton is rumored to be joining RHOBH to join Kathy's feud with Kyle Richards.

A Twitter influencer claims to have intel from "insiders" that Hilton has been cast to "finish what her mom started."

Photo credit: @aidanthereup/Twitter

It seems to be Twitter user @aidanthereup's tweet that set tongues wagging about Hilton joining "RHOBH" to avenge her mother.

Season 12 saw relations between Richards and Kathy Hilton devolve following an irate meltdown Kathy had during a cast trip to Aspen, Colorado.

Castmate Rinna claimed Hilton made disparaging comments and threatened her sister behind her back while the cameras were off.

The drama escalated when Richards seemed to take Rinna's side, despite several castmates, particularly Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Minkoff, not believing Rinna's account.

The conflict culminated in an explosive argument on the show's reunion special in which Hilton called Rinna "the biggest bully in Hollywood" for driving her Richards apart.

Richards and Rinna have long been branded villains by RHOBH fans, and many greeted Kathy Hilton's attacks as a long-awaited take-down of the show's queen bees.

But Paris Hilton's announcement could be something else entirely.

She's rumored to be appearing in Miley Cyrus's long-awaited comeback music video in a recreation of the infamous 2006 so-called "Bimbo Summit" between Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears.

The video is said to feature Selena Gomez as Lohan, Cyrus as Spears and Hilton as herself.

Photo credit: @Britney_Promo/Twitter

Hilton is also rumored to be featured on singer Meghan Trainor's upcoming remix of her song "Made You Look," and fans have also theorized Hilton is hinting at a return to music herself.

Her album "Paris" and its single "Stars Are Blind," released in 2006, have since become beloved cult favorites.

Other rumors are swirling about the cast 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

Fans think former castmate Brandi Glanville is returning to the show after she posted a video of her clutching a diamond like the show's castmembers hold in its opening titles.

And YouTuber and pop singer Trisha Paytas is rumored to be joining RHOBH following an interaction on Twitter in which she joked that her casting was "done and done."

Trisha Paytas has signed on to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills pic.twitter.com/eGsdYEosuK — Real Bravoholic (@RealBravoholic) December 28, 2022

If any those rumors are true, it seems unlikely Paris Hilton would be joining the cast, too.

After all, it would be her first big return to reality TV since her and Nicole Richie's beloved "The Simple Life" series in the 2000s.

At the end of the day, these rumors are probably just wishful thinking.

Still, Paris Hilton jumping into the catfight frays on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"? Yeah, there's no denying it—"that's hot."

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer who covers pop culture, social justice and human interest topics.