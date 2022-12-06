Former 'Real Housewives Of New York' Star Tinsley Mortimer Reveals New Life In Georgia

Former “The Real Housewives of New York” star Tinsley Mortimer has been all over the place—literally.

Since leaving the show in 2020, she traded NYC for Chicago, then returned to the tony enclave of Palm Beach, Florida—the site of her infamous 2016 meltdown that launched her back to fame...or at least infamy.

But her latest move is a bit of a departure for the former Housewife and it-girl.

Where is Tinsley Mortimer now?

After living as a consummate jet-setting city girl, Mortimer has returned to her Southern belle roots and settled in Augusta, Georgia—a pretty far cry from her Manhattan boutique hotel-dwelling persona on “RHONY,” not to mention all of its drama.

Mortimer has settled in Georgia after leaving the reality TV show.

So what brings “Tinz” to the Peach State?

Mortimer’s roots in the lower half of the country run deep—she was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia.

After a tumultuous couple of years, perhaps the slower pace of Augusta feels like a welcome change.

Her final season on “RHONY” was one for the books when it comes to drama, with her and former castmate Dorinda Medley constantly at each other’s throats… for reasons even diehard fans still struggle to understand. (What *was* Dorinda's deal, anyway?)

is Dorinda using Tinsley as a punching bag? #RHONY pic.twitter.com/6ZaVAKwbkC — slice (@slice_tv) May 17, 2020

But Dorinda’s lash-outs were nothing compared to the heartbreak Mortimer has endured.

Mortimer split from Scott Kluth after leaving New York to be with him.

After upending her life and leaving behind New York and “RHONY” to be with tech entrepreneur Scott Kluth in Chicago, the pair split in 2021 after a 14-month engagement.

Mortimer then decamped to Palm Beach, Florida, where she is certainly no stranger.

Mortimer previously moved to the city in 2010 after her divorce from Robert “Topper” Mortimer—when she first abandoned her life as a New York socialite.

Palm Beach was also where she was arrested in 2016 after trespassing on the property of her ex-boyfriend Alexander "Nico" Fanjul, whom she accused of cheating.

This time it was a mugshot of Mortimer, rather than a red carpet photo, that made the internet rounds. Her addition to the “RHONY” cast a year later was the first move in an impressive comeback that saw her become a household name among Bravo-holics and “Real Housewives” devotees.

Mortimer has been hanging out with Sutton Stracke in Augusta, Georgia.

Mortimer may have left the “Real Housewives” world behind, but it’s nevertheless found her once again in her new digs.

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” may remember Augusta, Georgia as the hometown of cast member Sutton Stracke. And it turns out it was Stracke who dropped the news of Mortimer’s new home after the two ran into each other out and about around town.

Stracke posted a selfie with Mortimer to Instagram last week, captioning it “Guess who I found living in my hometown?”

In the post, Stracke welcomed Mortimer to town, calling her “the perfect match for Augusta”—and Mortimer seems to agree. In a comment on the post, she gushed, “I love Augusta! Can’t wait for you to show me the town!”

Stracke and Mortimer’s seeming affinity for each other certainly makes sense—Stracke’s tussles with castmate Erika Jayne could give Mortimer v. Medley a run for their money in the “Real Housewives” catfight hall of fame.

Come to think of it, perhaps these two should join forces. Andy Cohen, if you’re reading this, it’s time to get “The Real Housewives of Augusta” into production ASAP.

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer who covers pop culture, social justice and human interest topics.