The Rise & Fall Of YouTube Star Nikocado Avocado — How His Breakdown Is Being Used For Entertainment

Popular YouTuber Nikocado Avocado — whose real name is Nicholas Perry — may be one of the platforms most divisive creators.

The memeification of his well-documented downfall has been taking an increasingly dark turn.

Perry skyrocketed into internet fame as a vegan mukbanger who would record himself eating but soon transitioned away from a vegan diet towards an increasingly extreme-eating style of video.

He is known for outbursts as large and intense as his food portions and regularly documents apparent breakdowns and fights with his husband, Orlin.

Perry’s YouTube channel has 3.41 million subscribers, with each of his videos garnering up to 5.9 million views.

Is Nikocado Avocado ok?

A recent interview with YouTube account "oompaville" has fans wondering whether Perry is having a mental breakdown or if his behavior is part of a character.

Nikocado Avocado was seen acting erratically throughout a recent interview.

While the interview is deliberately tongue-in-cheek, fans bore witness to Perry going through several emotional states.

He grows angry, struggles to walk, gets upset and overall seems to be struggling with his emotions — fans worry he is being taken advantage of for entertainment purposes.

The interview seems outlandish, with even the interviewer sitting and poking fun at Perry.

Users in the comments under the interview claim, however, that there are instances where it appears Perry breaks character by laughing or changing his mood.

They argue that he is not having a breakdown but, instead, is playing up for the camera.

Nikocado Avocado has a history of mental illness.

Perry has previously opened up about his mental health struggles in a 2020 interview with another controversial YouTuber, Trisha Paytas.

Perry opened up about he has battled with mental health issues because he struggled after learning he was adopted. As a result, he would frequently act out as a child and received mental health interventions.

"I was in and out of therapy since I was, like, five. I would just, like, always want attention," he said. "I wanted the spotlight."

He later backtracks and says he may have been 7 years old and claims he was diagnosed with depression at that age.

"They say I have ADD and OCD," he says about another diagnosis he received as a pre-teen.

While this doesn’t excuse any of Perry’s bigger controversies, it does put into perspective why he acts the way he does.

But should we as viewers give these celebrities the attention they crave? They are not our puppets to watch deteriorate for entertainment.

It’s unfortunate to see Perry compromise his health and relationships for the sake of views and attention.

But all we can hope is he will eventually get the help he desperately needs.

