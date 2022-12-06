MrBeast Reveals The 'Test' He Made New Girlfriend Pass Before Dating Her

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is YouTube’s most successful individual content creator and the second single-person YouTuber to pass 100 million subscribers.

After his split from lifestyle influencer Maddy Spidell earlier this year, the YouTuber has started dating again, and fans of the internet personality are itching to find out more about her.

Who is MrBeast's girlfriend, Thea Booysen?

Thea Booysen is an online creator in her own right and met her YouTuber boyfriend while he was visiting her home country with fellow content creators Logan Paul and Casey Neistat.

Thea Booysen is a Twitch streamer from Cape Town, South Africa.

She spends a lot of her time online streaming Gwent: The Witcher Card Game — a game that she was also hired to become an eSports caster of during tournaments.

Thea Booysen and MrBeast have been dating since February 2022.

She revealed during an October episode of the Wide Awake podcast that she was actually introduced by a friend who had met them all at the club — deciding for herself that she wanted to meet them to see what Donaldson was like.

"I knew of MrBeast. I knew the great things he was doing but I was also, from a psychological perspective, curious, like are these people playing it up, do they have an alter ego?" she said.

Booysen claims that Donaldson was "super nice” and “very down to earth."

MrBeast says he put Booysen "through the wringer" before deciding to date.

When they met, he started to ask her a lot of questions, and though she was initially confused, she realized what he was doing later.

"Little did I know he was actually like going off a list, because he was looking for a new girlfriend potentially, and he had this whole list, he's like: she has to have a hobby, she has to have some interests, she has to do this and that," she said.

During an episode of the Flagrant podcast in September 2022, Donaldson himself admitted that he had to “put her through the wringer” since he often didn’t get along with women who didn’t like to learn or have any hobbies.

"I don't really get along with women if, like, they don't love learning, they're not obsessive, they don't have a hobby. [There are] just certain things where if you have these traits we get along really well and if you don't it's impossible for us to hang out," he said.

After their first meeting, Donaldson started DMing her, and after their second and third meeting — a visit from Donaldson to South Africa followed by her going back to the US with him — they had become boyfriend and girlfriend.

MrBeast and Thea Booysen publicly confirmed their relationship in September 2022.

A post shared by Booysen back in March 2022 was the first sign of their relationship, but at that point, fans had only guessed at their potential connection and already approved.

It wasn't until their posts about vacationing in the Maldives that it was an official relationship.

MrBeast has been focusing on keeping a balanced personal life after splitting from ex-girlfriend Maddy Spidell.

During his Rolling Stone interview, Donaldson was tight-lipped about his breakup with Spidell.

Although they kept their relationship private, Spidell made appearances in several of his videos — from her debut in the now-deleted video “Surprising My Girlfriend With 100,000 Roses For Valentines Day,” to minor appearances in “I Adopted EVERY Dog In A Dog Shelter” and “I Spent 50 Hours In Solitary Confinement.”

Donaldson’s longtime best friend believes that part of the reason for their split was “Donaldson’s singular focus on work,” as reported by Rolling Stone.

“I think that’s what he’s going to be looking for next: somebody who can match his obsession with business and money and all that kind of stuff,” he says.

Although they split, many in Donaldson’s circle claim that Spidell was a good influence on him, forcing him to prioritize work-life balance more.

Fortunately, it seems like both Booysen and Donaldson are walking on the same path in their lives, so maybe things will turn out differently for the new couple.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.