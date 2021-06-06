QAnon Conspiracy Theory Suggests JFK Jr. Is Alive — And Will Be 'Reinstated' As Donald Trump's VP

According to extreme far-right conspiracy theory QAnon, John F. Kennedy, Jr., son of President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, is still alive.

Beyond that, he's a supporter of former President Donald Trump who will reappear July 4, 2021 — to help get Trump back into office.

Kennedy is just one part of the larger effort to "reinstate" Trump to what supporters believe is his rightful place in the White House.

At a QAnon conference over Memorial Day weekend, Trump's lawyer, Sidney Powell, spoke to attendees, assuring them, "A new inauguration date is set, and Biden is told to move out of the White House, and President Trump should be moved back in."

Talk of a Myanmar-style coup in the United States has been popular among some Trump supporters and QAnon believers for months. pic.twitter.com/PVFKQ6LukA — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) June 1, 2021

Per CNN legal analyst Steve Vladeck, this is simply not possible.

"There’s no regulation, rule, statute or constitutional provision that comes within a million light-years of what she’s describing. There is no mechanism for ‘reinstating’ a former President. There is no procedure for setting a ‘new Inauguration Day.'”

But what if President Joe Biden is, as they have suggested, actually John F. Kennedy, Jr. wearing a real-time CGI mask? There does not at press time seem to exist a precedent for this.

And yet it is, apparently, a theory in certain circles.

First and foremost, is John F. Kennedy, Jr. alive?

Um, probably not.

Kennedy died in a plane crash on July 16, 1999, when he lost control of the light aircraft he was piloting. The plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off Martha's Vineyard killing Kennedy, his wife Carolyn Bessette and her sister Lauren Bessette.

He also was not, as Marjorie Taylor Greene alleges, killed by the Clintons.

But according to conspiracy theorists, Kennedy has been living under the radar in Pennsylvania for over 20 years.

They claim the well-known Democrat was supposed to come out of hiding in July 4, 2019 as not only a Trump supporter but as his 2020 running mate.

This did not come to pass.

He was then to return on January 20, 2021.

He also missed this date.

He is now slated for a premiere of August 2021, when they say he will join the "reinstated" President Trump — as Vice President.

What is QAnon?

QAnon is a discredited conspiracy theory that says President Trump is waging a war against liberal-Satan-worshipping pedophiles within government, media and business spheres.

if anyone wants to learn about the deep state here's a handy little map posted by a qanon guy pic.twitter.com/xh0qTwSlNg — Wild Geerters (@classiclib3ral) April 29, 2018

QAnon came out of the woodwork around 2017, when an unidentified source posted on a message board claiming to have U.S. approved "Q clearance," and signed off as "Q."

The posts or rather cryptic messages were often followed by pro-Trump slogans, images, or symbols. Thousands of people jumped on the Q-band wagon and now we're here.

Many Q-believers were present at the Capital riots on January 6, 2021. The same "people who love their country," as Trump said in a tweet.

So how does JFK Jr. fit in?

There are many offshoot conspiracy theories coming from QAnon.

An early one was that Trump's undercover war would all build-up to Hillary Clinton being arrested and executed on the "day of reckoning."

Apparently, JFK Jr. is a part of Trump's mission to do away with all the liberal criminals.

He's also "Q" the person who started this madness.

Where does the madness end?

Oh, it doesn't.

In addition to saying Joe Biden is really JFK Jr. in a CGI mask, they've posited that Trump is an eons-old being made of starlight who will save us all.

Do with this information what you will, and try not to run away from your computer screen as I did.

Kat Mackay is a writer who covers pop culture and good news