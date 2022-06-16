The Real Reason BTS Are Taking A Break — Why Fans Fear They’re Overworked & Mistreated By Management

South Korean group BTS has shocked many fans around the world after announcing that they would be focusing on solo projects just days after releasing their album, 'Proof' but fans believe there might be another reason.

When the seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook sat down to celebrate their 9-year anniversary, they mentioned the word "hiatus" and though fans were devastated, they also recognized that the group could be more deserving of a rest.

Though it has been clarified that this is not quite a hiatus, but more of a change in directions to focus on their solo careers, BTS fans — aka ARMY — have still been speculating what might be going on behind the scenes.

Is BTS overworked?

At various points, ARMY have expressed concerns for the wellbeing of the members

Ever since their debut in 2013, BTS has been working non-stop. Whether it’s creating new music, performing at concerts or giving an interview, they are always seen in front of the camera.

And fans know that takes a lot of work.

However, many fans have been speculating that the "hard work" is actually too extreme and may have pushed the members to breaking point.

BTS members have discussed feeling overwhelmed.

Often, ARMY points to an episode of their reality show, "Bon Voyage," when the group was on a trip in New Zealand.

In the episode, Jimin was seen comforting RM when he was struggling with stress and overwhelm.

When the two members were sitting around a fire, RM brought up the topic, Jimin then said, "I get it. You have a lot to think about in terms of work and everything.”

RM further mentioned that he couldn't enjoy their trip because of that.

BTS rehearses up to 15 hours a day.

Known for their intricate choreography, the band puts a lot of effort into their performances.

In one interview, the members even mentioned large portions of their day are spent preparing for live shows.

“We practice all the time. We spend a lot of time on a performance,” RM said. “When we had our debut, we practiced 12-15 hours a day.”

Fans have accused Big Hit Entertainment and HYBE labels of mistreating BTS.

As BTS has been vocal about the stress and pressure they go through, fans have called out the company that manages them, Big Hit Entertainment, now known as HYBE Labels.

When it comes to entertainment companies handling K-Pop groups, there have been many controversies about the way they treat their idols.

While HYBE is known to have a better reputation compared to other entertainment companies, they also have been a subject of numerous controversies.

One incident that caused outrage among fans was when one of the managers in the company was seen in a video appearing to lightly hit Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V.

The manager was later fired from the company, however, it caused outrage within the fandom which led fans to wonder what other mistreatment BTS has faced.

This has also been speculated by fans on Reddit where one fan posted about how HYBE just monetizes BTS.

One user commented, “People like to pretend that BigHit isn't just another money-hungry company, but they literally try to capitalize on every single little thing BTS does.”

Fans have suspicions that the members are not fairly compensated for their work.

While BTS has mentioned their reason for the break to be focusing more on solo projects, fans will always wonder whether there's more to the story.

Sanika Nalgirkar is a news & entertainment writer at YourTango based in Seattle, Washington. She has a master's degree in Creative Writing from the University of Washington. You can check out some of her writing on her website.