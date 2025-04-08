Your Favorite TV Shows Reveal Specific Details About Your Personality Traits, According To A Study

There are myriad personality tests out there purporting to tell you what type of person you are, from the Myers-Briggs assessment to the Enneagram and even astrology. But what if figuring out your type was as simple as examining the kind of TV shows you watch, or the movies and music you love?

We've all been there: scrolling and scrolling and scrolling trying to find JUST the right thing to watch. We probably assume it's just because there are SO many options these days and we want to find the thing that fits our mood, but a study found that there's actually a lot more to it than that.

The 2011 study, conducted by the University of Cambridge and the Oregon Research Institute, found that across all genres of entertainment, from TV and movies to books and music, our tastes remain remarkably consistent.

That may sound obvious, since we all have our favorite genres, whether it's sci-fi, romcoms, historical fiction, or whatever else. But the study didn't focus on genres — it focused on types of stories or narratives that transcend genres, which are linked to certain psychological traits that we have.

It's important to note that the study didn't find that these were hard-and-fast identifiers. Most of us tend to drift in and out of these types based on what's going on in our lives. But by and large, the study found that we each mostly fall into one of five different categories.

1. Communal

Syda Productions | Canva Pro

This category is composed of everything from daytime talk shows to romantic comedies, including family content and musicals. The study found that people who fall into this category tend to prefer lighthearted or uncomplicated entertainment that focuses on matters of the heart, like human relationships.

Real life is complicated enough, after all, so watching shows about emotional connection where people express themselves — and others listen, for that matter — is what lights this type up.

2. Aesthetic

altan can | Pexels | Canva Pro

These are the more sophisticated, erudite types among us — the people who love poetry and paintings and fine art and the ballet. You know, the artsy folk. When it comes to TV, they like shows that fall into what we tend to call "prestige television." They opt for shows with intricate writing and cinematic visuals and deep character studies full of symbolism.

They also love foreign films, so if you have a friend who won't stop talking about that one French crime caper, they might be this type. Ditto if they're the type who has to rewind scenes all the time to re-experience the acting.

3. Dark

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

You guessed it, these are your horror fans and those who love anything pertaining to the spooky, occult stuff, from vampires to the paranormal or the straight-up terrifying. This category also covers those who like grisly true-crime stories. The study found people who fall into this category tended to be intellectual, opinionated, and extroverted.

This makes sense given they love TV shows that a lot of others often feel like they have to hide their eyes from, or don't have the energy for, period. The stuff they like is confrontational — they look in the eye what a lot of us feel like we can't handle, and that carries over into their approach to life, too.

4. Thrilling

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

These are people who love a good sci-fi flick, adventure tale, crime story, or spy thriller — both the true stories and the fictional ones. Interestingly, this category tends to be heavily male, but the study's authors didn't find a totally consistent set of personality traits that goes with it. It seems that all of us love a bit of a "thriller" now and then, which makes sense. Most of us want a show or movie to get our heart rate up while we mash popcorn in our mouths once in a while

5. Cerebral

Tero Vesalainen | Shutterstock

These are the brainiacs among us, the ones who prefer news programming, shows about current events, business or health topics, and, as you can probably guess, the people who love a good docuseries. Of course, that's a broad genre that comprises nearly all of these other categories, but the Cerebral types are not so much looking to escape as to learn something that will help them make meaning out of the world around them.

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.