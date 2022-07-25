Inside The Rumor That Ryan Reynolds Cheated On Ex-Wife Scarlett Johansson With Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds might be in one of Hollywood's most high-profile relationships for the decade that he has been married to Blake Lively but the early part of the relationship still has some hazy details.

The blurred timing of Reynolds and Lively's relationship beginning has been the source of rumors that the "Deadpool" star cheated on his first wife, Scarlett Johansson.

Reynolds, and Johansson began publicly dating in April 2007, just two months after Reynolds split with then-fiance, Alanis Morissette. The pair married in September 2008.

However, by December 2010, Reynolds had filed for divorce from Johansson. Less than two years later, he married "Gossip Girl" star Blake Lively in September 2012 — who had been his co-star while he was still married.

Did Ryan Reynolds cheat on Scarlett Johansson with Blake Lively?

Rumors that Reynolds cheated on Johansson with his second wife can likely be debunked by delving into the timeline of his divorce and subsequent relationship with Lively since there appears to be no overlap.

Reynolds and Lively met on the set of "Green Lantern" in 2010 while filming the adaptation but didn't begin dating until 2011, after Reynolds and Johansson had separated.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were both in relationships when they first met.

Before Lively met Reynolds, she was in an on-and-off relationship with her "Gossip Girl" co-star, Penn Badgley, for three years. The pair officially split in October 2010.

In December 2010, Reynolds filed for divorce from Johansson in Los Angeles Superior Court. The two reportedly split due to the stress of balancing their rapidly-growing careers. It was also reported that they were separating on good terms.

Just a month before Reynolds and Johansson’s divorce, Blake Lively was introduced to fellow actor Leonardo DiCaprio at a dinner for potential cast members for the upcoming film, "The Great Gatsby."

In May 2011, the two were spotted publicly on a yacht in Cannes for the first time, spurring dating rumors. The couple spent much of the summer together, however, by October 2011 the two had called it quits.

Lively was reportedly growing closer with Reynolds around the same time.

Blake and Ryan are rumored to be dating one year after his divorce.

In October 2011, the two were rumored to be together after Lively was spotted leaving Reynolds’ Boston apartment.

A source told People Magazine that the two were “very much a couple” and “they’re really happy together.”

Over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2011, Reynolds and Lively were spotted kissing just outside Lively’s sister's bed and breakfast in Colorado. A month later, the couple was spotted running errands just before the holidays in Granville Island Market in Vancouver with Reynolds’ mother, Tammy.

They reportedly had time off from their upcoming projects and made the trip to Canada to spend Christmas with Reynolds’ family.

Scarlett Johansson did reveal the reason she and Ryan Reynolds divorced.

Little details were initially released in the wake of Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson’s divorce in 2010. However, in July 2011, Johansson sat down for an interview for US Cosmo and revealed why the previous couple decided to split.

"Both of us were extremely busy. We spent so much time apart. It's very difficult,” she said. Their booming careers as actors ultimately caused a strain on their relationship. Johansson, however, has no regrets.

"I'm a big believer that when something feels right, you should do it. I'm a big believer in instinct. Getting married was the right thing to do because it was natural,” she reported.

By 2013, both Ryan and Scarlett have moved on from their marriage.

On September 9, 2012, Reynolds and Lively tied the knot in a quiet ceremony held at Boone Hall Plantation in South Carolina (this location may look extremely familiar to fans of The Notebook! The house doubled as Hamilton’s beach house!) The following reception included a performance by Lively’s friend Florence Welch and a cake transported from Virginia.

Two months later, Scarlett Johansson swirled dating rumors with Romain Dauriac after the two were spotted having lunch together in SoHo. In September 2013, an engagement ring was visible on her finger, and the two wound up secretly marrying in 2014 after welcoming their daughter, Rose Dorothy. The pair would later divorce in March 2017.

Although Reynolds and Lively began their relationship shortly after Reynolds’ divorce from Johansson, there is no concluding evidence that he cheated on his ex-wife. Both of them could move forward following the split, seemingly better off without one another.

