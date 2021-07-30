Kelly Clarkson Will Pay Ex-Husband Almost $2.3 Million Per Year In Spousal Support — But She Has Primary Custody Of Their Kids

Kelly Clarkson is making news once again as her legal battle with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock over spousal and child support continues.

For those who don’t know, Clarkson filed for divorce way back in June 2020 after almost 7 years of marriage which has yet to be finalized. Clarkson said in an interview, "I've been talking to friends that have been through a divorce. I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved."

The long battle has been full of ups and downs for the singer for the past year.

Clarkson was awarded primary physical custody of their children — River Rose Blackstock, 7, and son Remington Alexander Blackstock, 5 — in November. Which was a happy win for the "Voice" coach, but that didn’t last when Blackstock sought $436,000 for monthly spousal and child support.

That’s a big number that would have come to over $5 million a year.

How much did Kelly Clarkson pay ex-husband in child & spousal support?

Clarkson is ordered by a Los Angeles County judge to pay Brandon Blackstock nearly $200,000 a month in child and spousal support which comes out to $2.3 million annually. That’s a steep price to pay given that Clarkson remains the children's primary custodian.

The initial breakdown in the court order is that Clarkson is to pay a total of $150,000 in spousal support with an extra $45,601 in child support every month.

On top of that, the superstar is required to pay an additional $1.25 million toward Blackstock’s legal fees amid their ongoing divorce.

This large lump sum calls into question “Why does Blackstock need that much money in support when Clarkson is the primary custody holder of their children?”

What is Brandon Blackstock's net worth?

Though Blackstock’s net worth is significantly lower than Clarkson’s, he still isn’t in a bad situation at $10 million as of 2020, reportedly.

His financial situation and controversial history of alleged fraud against Clarkson certainly calls into question the necessity of his lucrative spousal support deal.

He currently works as an American Talent Manager and as many know he used to manage Clarkson herself. Other clients of his include Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts. Blackstock works alongside his father at their company Starstruck Management.

Brandon Blackstock allegedly took money from Kelly Clarkson through fraud.

Clarkson filed back in October a defraud claim to the California Labor Commissioner's Office. Clarkson claims that her 2007 “oral agreement” with Starstruck Management was a “fraudulent and subterfuge device.”

She then accused Blackstock and his father, Narvel Blackstock — both of whom have managed her in the past — of working as unlicensed California talent agents.

Clarkson's claim was in response to a filing by her estranged father-in-law saying she owed his firm $1.4 million and would ultimately owe an additional $4 million more from money she earned as a judge on "The Voice" and as host of "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

However, Clarkson claims the agency demanded “unconscionable fees” for “illegal services” as they were not licensed talent agents, as California law requires.

Of course, Blackstock has denied all of this and this case is still ongoing.

Should Kelly Clarkson have to pay Brandon Blackstock spousal support?

The question of whether the high spousal support claim is warranted is a difficult one.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

It is true that spousal/child support does help those who cannot work to support their child. This is especially true for couples who have decided amongst themselves that one person will stay home with the children while the other goes to work. So when these couples decide to divorce, it leaves one parent in a bad situation. Therefore spousal and child support is a good thing in our legal system.

But what should be called into question is why the amount isn’t universal. Why do celebrities pay so much more to raise a child than it does for a regular person? The average amount for child support is $5,760 per year which is less than $500 a month. While Clarkson is paying over $45,000 a month. Not including the additional spousal support. That's a big gap.

The answer? Child/spousal support is calculated on several things, but net income is the biggest factor. That is the reason behind the outrageous amount of money Clarkson has to pay to Blackstock.

However, it is still an excessive amount when you look at what the average is for low-income households. So begs the question, are those low-income children not worth more?

For Blackstock, he has the necessities to raise his children with Clarkson without that obnoxious amount of support the court has ordered. He's sitting pretty with a net worth of $10 million and a strong income, so the children would be fine without that extra money coming in.

But that’s just my humble opinion.

Deauna Nunes is an assistant editor who covers pop culture, news and entertainment for YourTango and has been published by Emerson College's literary magazine Generic. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.