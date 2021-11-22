Family Of ‘Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse’ Actor Joey Morgan ‘Devastated’ By His Sudden Death At 28

Joey Morgan, an actor best known for his roles in ‘Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse,’ ‘Flower,’ and ‘Compadres’ has passed away at the age of 28.

Morgan died on Sunday morning according to a statement that was released to The Hollywood Reporter.

Former co-stars, fellow actors and fans of the beloved actor have been grieving his death and expressing their condolences online.

How did Joey Morgan die?

There have been no details on the cause of his death but it appears his tragic passing was sudden.

“Joey Morgan passed away early Sunday morning. It was a shock and devastated all of us who loved him. He will be dearly missed. We hope everyone understands how painful this is for his loved ones and can respect boundaries and allow them to grieve in private,” the official statement read.

Who was Joey Morgan?

Morgan was born in Chicago and is the brother of Trevor Morgan, who appeared in the films ‘The Sixth Sense’ and ‘Jurassic Park III.’

Morgan made his film debut in the Landon horror comedy as Augie Foster, one of the three boy scouts defending his town from the zombies in the title of the film.

Morgan starred in the film alongside Tye Sheridan and Logan Miller, who played the other two boy scouts, and Cloris Leachman, Lucas Gage and Sarah Dumont.

The following year, Morgan was the co-lead in the Mexican-American production Compadres, a comedy in which he played a teen hacker paired up with an ex-cop played by Omar Chaparro.

It was in 2017 when Morgan received praise for his role in the comedy-drama film ‘Flower,’ starring alongside Zoey Deutch, Kathryn Hahn, Adam Scott and Dylan Gelula.

Morgan was also selected by IndieWire as one of Tribeca’s breakout talents.

It was in 2018 where Morgan began appearing in more productions, including a role in the Netflix film ‘Sierra Burgess Is a Loser’ and ‘Camp Manna.’

Morgan’s last film credit came out in 2020 for the sci-fi comedy ‘Max Reload and the Nether Blasters.’

Stars have expressed condolences after Joey Morgan's death.

The director of ‘Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse’ spoke out about the death of Morgan on Twitter.

“Joey Morgan came into my life nearly 9 years ago when I made ‘Scouts.’ He was quiet, funny, intelligent and thoughtful. And when the cameras rolled he was magnetic. He passed today and the news is heartbreaking. I am honored to have known him,” Christopher Landon wrote.

Joey Morgan came into my life nearly 9 years ago when I made Scouts. He was quiet, funny, intelligent and thoughtful. And when the cameras rolled he was magnetic. He passed today and the news is heartbreaking. I am honored to have known him. pic.twitter.com/53GQ0r0YYB — christopher landon (@creetureshow) November 21, 2021

Zoey Deutch, Morgan’s co-star on the film ‘Flower’ posted her own tribute for the actor on Instagram.

“Rest in peace Joey. A deeply kind, talented, special person. We love you,” Deutch wrote alongside a picture of her and Morgan.

Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger commented on Deutch's post, writing: "What?!? No. Such a hilarious bright star when I worked with him. Wow. This is awful."

Logan Miller, who also worked with Morgan on 'Scouts' shared his own tribute for the actor on his Instagram, calling him a "great human."

"Joey was kind, giving, hilarious, extremely talented and full of love and life. We had nothing but fun together. Didn’t matter where we were in the world we would always catch-up and keep each other company through the formative years of us breaking into our industry," Miller wrote.

"I am so grateful for the time we got to spend together and I’m sorry we didn’t have more time. I miss you. I love you! And I’ll see you later duder."

