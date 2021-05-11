Teen Accused Of Killing 13-Year-Old Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey Shares Snapchat Selfie From Police Car

Local authorities have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy with second-degree murder after 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey’s body was found in a wooded area in St. Johns, Florida.

Bailey was reported missing on Sunday morning and her body was recovered within 16 hours of her disappearance. Aiden Fucci, a 14-year-old student at her school, was taken into custody and will remain so for at least 21 days.

Authorities are still investigating multiple crime scenes and looking into evidence that may link Fucci to Bailey's murder.

The local community has since come together to show their support for the family of the victim.

What happened to Tristyn Bailey?

Someone matching the description of Bailey, a student and cheerleader at Patriot Oaks Academy, was seen walking near the Durbin Crossing’s North Amenity Center (with someone matching the description of Fucci) at 1:14 a.m. on Sunday, according to the post announcing the missing person from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The two were also seen on surveillance video from a nearby home about 30 minutes later.

Just under two hours after that, the same camera "captured only one individual walking west and carrying a pair of shoes."

Throughout all of Sunday, which was Mother’s Day, members of the community, including classmates and members of the cheer squad, searched for her.

Just after 6 p.m., Bailey’s body was found near a wooded area thanks to the massive search effort.

St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick praised the efforts of everyone involved.

“I cannot thank this community enough,” Hardwick said. “We saw moms and families out walking the woodline in clothes like church clothes yesterday. This case was solved because a gentleman saw the information put out there and went to work looking around his immediate area.”

Fucci was booked in St. Johns County but was transfered and is now being held at a Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Volusia County.

What evidence has been found?

Hardwick did not initially comment on the disturbing image floating around social media showing Fucci in the back of a police car captioned: “Hey guys has inybody (sic) seen Tristyn lately?”

But today, a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed that the person in the photo is, indeed, Fucci.

Photo: Snapchat

There have also been other posts from Fucci and his friends that read along the lines of, “She probably deserved it” and, “Don’t dress like that and you might not get raped.”

There were more explicit posts as well that insinuate Fucci may have sexually assaulted Bailey.

Hardwick said that Tristyn’s body was fully clothed when she was found and that charges could be upgraded against Fucci as more evidence is found and linked to him.

On Tuesday, the arrest report for Fucci was released by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

The report described video footage that showed Fucci and Bailey walking together at 1:45 a.m. around where her body was later found. At 3:27 a.m. Fucci was seen walking alone with shoes in his hands which he told police were hurting his feet.

Following a search warrant that was executed at Fucci’s house, it “yielded a presumptive positive test result for the presence of blood.”

The report details that Bailey’s body was found near a retention pond, which is the same pond where authorities found evidence, though it is still not clear exactly what the evidence was.

Fucci lives 0.3 miles away from where Bailey’s body was discovered.

According to a Facebook post by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, it was confirmed that Bailey died as a result of a stabbing.

“It has now been determined by Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Predrag Bulic that the cause of death is sharp force trauma by stabbing," the post says. "The manner of death is homicide. We will continue to investigate this case fully and will begin transitioning this case to the State Attorney's Office.”

What’s next for Fucci?

On Tuesday morning, Fucci appeared for a detention hearing in Volusia County Regional Detention Center in front of Circuit Judge Michael Orfinger.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

As the judge formally charged him with second-degree murder, Fucci was teary-eyed, as was his mother, who was also in attendance.

Judge Orfinger ordered Fucci to stay in juvenile detention for 21 days until the State Attorney decides whether Fucci will be charged as an adult or a minor.

The community continues to support Tristyn's family.

A member of the community in St. Johns has created a GoFundMe page for those who want to help in some way.

The description of the GoFundMe reads: “This is a memorial fundraiser for Tristyn Bailey who was incredibly near and dear to so many. Her family has in no way asked for anything, but so many have reached out wanting to help. Thank you in advance for all of your prayers and support.”

Many of the community members who live in the area put aqua-colored ribbons on their mailboxes after they heard it was Bailey's favorite color.

“My daughter told me to do it, so, I do it from my heart,” neighbor Endrna Rodriguez said. “Yesterday was a [sic] Mother’s Day. Every Mother’s Day, she’s going to be very sad.”

How often does an occurrence like this happen among teenagers?

According to the World Health Organization, 200,000 homicides occur each year among young people aged 10-29, which accounts for 42% of the total number of homicides globally each year.

Unfortunately, homicide among teenagers is more common than we think. And in many cases, reports of sexual assault or abuse are also linked with these crimes.

Then there are those cases that aren’t disclosed or even discovered, so the reported numbers are really just an estimate.

Tomás Diniz Santos is a writer living in Orlando, Florida. He covers news, entertainment, and pop-culture topics.