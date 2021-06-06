How Josie Harris, Floyd Mayweather's Ex And Mother Of 3 Of His Children, Passed At The Age Of Just 40

This news was tragic — and completely unexpected: Josie Harris was found dead on Tuesday, March 11 at just 40 years old.

Harris was best known for her turbulent relationship with boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr., 44, although they hadn't been together for years.

How did Josie Harris, Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend and the mother of 3 of his children, die?

An autopsy revealed Josie Harris died of an accidental drug overdose.

The specific cause of death released by Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office was mixed drug toxicity, which they said resulted from Harris taking both Fentanyl, an opioid and Alprarzolam, often known for being sold under the brand name Xanax.

Harris was found dead in her car outside her home.

The day after her death, it was reported that Harris had been found dead in her car, which had been parked outside of her Valencia, CA home, on Tuesday night.

Law enforcement had been called to her home, and Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mayweather served time in jail after being convicted of domestic violence charges against Harris.

Mayweather and Harris met as teenagers and dated from 1995 to 2010.

In 2010, he was sentenced to 90 days in jail after an incident in which he allegedly punched her and pulled her hair during an argument as their children looked on.

The sentencing came after Mayweather pleaded guilty to reduced domestic violence charges and no contest to harassment charges.

Harris and Mayweather were still in a legal battle at the time of her death.

Back in 2015, Harris had filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against Mayweather related to comments he'd made referring to Harris as a drug abuser during an interview with Katie Couric.

Last fall, a trial date had been set for December 2020, and would have see both of them in a Los Angeles courtroom after years to finally resolve their ongoing legal battle.

Harris and Mayweather had three children together.

Over the course of their 15 year relationship, Mayweather and Harris had three children: Koraun, 21, Zion, 20, and Jirah, almost 17.

After Harris' split from Mayweather, they were embroiled in an ongoing custody battle in addition to the other legal battles mentioned above.

She spoke openly about their relationship when appearing on the TLC reality show "Sister Wives Confidential," and was reportedly working on a memoir.

Mayweather paid tribute to Harris on what would have been her 41st birthday.

On January 17, 2020, Mayweather posted two photo tributes to Harris on his Instagram account.

The first, a stunning black and white photo of Harris, was captioned "Happy Birthday to my Angel in Heaven... Gone but never forgotten. RIP"

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

The second picture shows flowers placed at her grave, and was captioned "I had to come see you for your birthday Josie. R I P my angel."

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.