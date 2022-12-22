How Bruce Willis’ Ex-Wife And Current Wife Became Such Close Friends — And Decided To Raise Their Kids Together

Bruce Willis' seamlessly blended family is definitely considered an amazing feat by many.

Willis is currently married to Emma Heming — the couple tied the knot in 2009 — and share two daughters together, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.

Previously, the "Die Hard" actor was married to actress Demi Moore for over a decade, and the former couple had three daughters, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, during their marriage.

Even though Willis is no longer married to Moore, the "GI Jane" actress still maintains a close relationship with her ex-husband and his wife, along with all their children, who spend quality time together.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore decided to remain amicable for the sake of their children.

When Willis and Moore announced their separation in June 1998 and eventually filed for divorce two years later, the decision to remain friendly with each other had been a hard one to make.

However, the former couple knew they wanted to remain friendly with each other for the sake of their three daughters.

In Moore's 2019 memoir "Inside Out," the actress revealed that it "wasn't easy at first," according to Entertainment Tonight.

"But we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created our family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents,” she revealed.

When Moore married Ashton Kutcher in 2005, Willis welcomed him with open arms, and the trio were often photographed together, along with Willis and Moore's children.

Then, in 2009, Willis married Emma Heming, with Moore in attendance at the ceremony.

From there, Willis, Moore and Heming-Willis were able to create a harmonious blended family, with Moore and Heming-Willis becoming close friends in the process.

Willis' current wife and ex-wife have often praised and offered support for each other.

Moore and Heming-Willis play a big part in each other's lives, mostly thanks to their daughters.

In March 2021, Moore paid tribute to Heming-Willis for International Women's Day, penning a touching note to the actress on Instagram.

"I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend. Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another," Moore wrote.

"We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life."

The two women often publicly praised and supported each other's various business ventures.

When Moore released her 2019 memoir, Heming-Willis raved about it on social media, and even attended the book launch with Willis.

She also supported Moore when the "Ghost" actress launched her line of swimsuits — modeling some of the pieces herself. At the same time, Moore often promotes Heming-Willis' business too.

The pair became even closer after announcing Willis' aphasia diagnosis in March 2022.

The actor's five daughters, Heming-Willis, and Moore all released a joint statement of the news and thanked the fans for their compassion after revealing that Willis would be taking a break from acting.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," the family wrote.

"As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

