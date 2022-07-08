Fans Think Harry Styles Is Secretly Bald & Wearing A Wig On Tour After Several Clues Emerge

While Harry Styles is currently touring the world and selling out arenas to promote his third studio album, "Harry's Home," his fans have started speculating that the singer is secretly bald and actually wearing a wig.

Styles' loyal fanbase has previously pointed out the singer's receding hairline, making comments that he might be going bald soon, though could he have already shaved his head?

Is Harry Styles bald?

Fans seem to think so after celebrity gossip site Deux Moi posted an anonymous submission from someone claiming that a certain celebrity has allegedly gone completely bald.

"This A-list musician/occasional actor has a dirty little secret he hasn't shared with fans. Literally! He has gone completely bald," the post read. "His hairpiece is so lifelike that only a good eye could pick it out, and that's on a bad day. However! He doesn't take it off and clean it enough."

While the post doesn't explicitly mention Styles by name, Deux Moi seemed to claim that it might be about Machine Gun Kelly, though Harry Styles fans seem to think it could be the "Kiwi" singer.

In a TikTok video, a user named Abigail, who is a Styles fan speculated that Styles going bald could be a possibility.

"Someone released a thing the other day saying that an A-list celebrity with a huge female following is actually bald and wears a toupee," she said in her video, seemingly referencing Deux Moi's post.

"I'm not saying that it's Harry, but I am saying that he did say when he goes out in public and doesn't want to be spotted, it's really easy to do."

She continued, saying that if Styles were to go bald, it would be easy for him to go out in public without being recognized.

In a second TikTok video, a user shared a photo with Abigail, writing, "I took photos from Manchester night 2 and his hair is lifted off his head."

"I swear I was joking about bald Harry, but oh my god," Abigail says in her video, sharing the photo of Styles on stage at his show in Manchester. In the image, the "Matilda" singer is jumping into the air, and his hair does seem to be lifting.

"Is it actually real? Look at that," she says, pointing to the image. "Tell me that's not a hairpiece coming off his head."

In the comments of her video, Abigail clarified that "it's just the angle" and Styles probably isn't bald, though that didn't stop other fans from reacting to the supposed news.

"Maybe it’s a super long fringe and he’s receding?" one user wrote.

Another user added, "looks more like a strand of hair to me, still [an] incredibly funny theory."

This isn't the first time that Harry Styles fans have speculated that he might be bald.

Back in 2020, a man resembling the former One Direction star posted a video with a shaved head, and immediately fans assumed the man in the video was Styles.

"RUMOURS !!: This video of the 26 years old male singer Harry Styles has been leaked. The ex-One Direction member is said to have shaved his hair. More information soon," a fan account wrote on Twitter.

