Groom’s ‘Special’ Wedding Invitation For His Mom To Trick Her Into Being On Time Causes Family Fallout

One mother has been left furious after finding out her son gave her a 'special' invitation for his wedding.

After seeing the reaction from his mother, the groom went to Reddit’s “r/AmITheA--hole?” thread to ask other people for their thoughts.

The wedding invitation stated the ceremony started an hour earlier than the actual time.

The groom’s parents have developed a habit of coming late to all family events including graduations and birthday parties which is mostly his mother’s fault.

The man wrote, “We are all used to it. My dad is just done trying to get her to be on time for anything.”

For the wedding, the man’s bride mentioned that she didn’t want her in-laws to be late. The groom then came up with an idea to alter his parents’ wedding invitation.

“When we were getting samples for the wedding, I talked to the printer and had one special invitation printed with the time on it stated [as] being one hour earlier than the actual start time of the ceremony,” he wrote.

On the day of the wedding, the man's mother was quite late and was afraid that she would miss the wedding. However, when they reached the venue, his mother was relieved to see that the ceremony had just started.

At the time, the groom's mother just thought that the ceremony was starting late and didn’t think much of it.

However, the man’s mother soon discovered the truth at a family event.

The man’s parents arrived late to a family dinner but the man’s mother saw that no one was eating anything yet.

“She asked why everyone wasn't eating and we just said we knew we would be waiting for them since they are always late.”

She then remarked that she had not been late for his wedding which just garnered giggles from everyone.

The man reminded his mother that she had arrived 45 minutes later than the time on the 'special' wedding invitation and eventually ended up telling her the truth.

“I came clean and told her about the ‘special’ invitation. She is pissed at me for not trusting her and making her look foolish in front of everyone,” the man explained.

As his mother had framed the wedding invitation, she became angrier.

Redditors didn’t think the groom was wrong and criticized his mother’s habit.

One user wrote, “The fact that it literally worked to perfection should be a wake-up call to her! Also, I am amazed at how oblivious she is to arrive 45 minutes late to her son's wedding and just thought it was starting late.”

Another user wrote, “All your mom did was prove that it was necessary. If she's insulted by that, she should adjust her behavior instead of lashing out.”

One person commented, “People really don’t realize how disrespectful and hurtful it really is to be always late. They don’t mean to be rude but it is.”

Sanika Nalgirkar is a News & Entertainment Writer based in India. She has a master's degree in Creative Writing. See more of her writing on her website.