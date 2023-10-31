The 4 Words That Can Improve Your Relationships & Life In General, According To A Feminist Dating Coach

It’s completely reasonable to want to improve your life — it’s a natural human instinct, really.

Many people find themselves on journeys to make something better or find something they’ve been looking for. If there was an easy fix for relationships, and life overall, wouldn’t you use it? Luckily, one dating coach has the answer.

Dating coach Lily Womble offers four simple words that can impact relationships and life for the better.

Womble describes herself on her TikTok bio as an “intersectional-feminist dating coach” who is “turning dating into self-care.” She began her career as a matchmaker, but found that she was only able to reach the surface with her clients.

After going through a toxic relationship of her own, Womble realized that there was more to her industry than she had realized. This inspired her to form Date Brazen, her very own “date coaching” company that focuses on teaching women how to be more confident in who they are.

TikTok user Kelso recently began a journey to improve her own life and relationships. She is currently single, but actively looking for her future partner.

As she explained in a recent video, she is “on a mission to find love when I want it, and not when I least expect it.” She is documenting each day of this journey for her followers.

On day five, she came across some advice from Womble that she said “changed [her] life.”

Womble says her best piece of relationship advice is the ‘thank you, more please challenge.'

Kelso goes on to break down the challenge, saying, “A lot of us feel really hopeless in our dating lives because we have this fundamental belief or fear that what we want doesn’t exist.” But we have to break through this fear and be open to seeing what’s really happening around us.

“Go out into the real world and look for slivers of evidence that what we want exists,” she says. “And when we come across these things… say to the universe, ‘Thank you, more please.’”

This all comes down to manifestation, which brings up another question: Does manifesting really work? According to an article for USA Today by Dr. Phil McGraw and Dr. John Whyte, it just might.

“The idea of manifesting an outcome is hardly new,” they wrote, citing great minds like Lao Tzu, Ralph Waldo Emerson, and Norman Vincent Peale as some of the thinkers who introduced the idea.

While the doctors emphasized that manifestation does not work like a magic trick, they said it does cause positive thinking, which can lead to motivation and optimism. These forces really have the power to change your life.

However, “there are dark sides to manifestation” to watch out for. According to Dr. McGraw and Dr. Whyte, “As a motivator to action, manifestation can be great. As a substitute for action, it’s a bust.”

We must not allow manifestation to become an excuse for not acting. We still have to take responsibility.

Photo: MStudioImages from Getty Images Signature / Canva Pro

So, saying, “Thank you, more please” may not lead to instant results that change your life, but, those four words can motivate you, perhaps causing you to look for more evidence that what you want is out there — or maybe even creating some of that evidence yourself.

By simply saying those four words, we are taking time to recognize the good things in life and express gratitude for them. Furthermore, we are trying to draw more of those good things to us. That can only help each of us on our individual journeys.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.