Fletcher Name Dropped Her Ex’s New Girlfriend In A Messy Post-Breakup Song & Her Ex Is Hitting Back

It’s all kicking off over on TikTok as the drama between Fletcher, Shannon Beveridge and Becky Missal heats up.

Beveridge, better known as “Now This Is Living” online, is directly responding to her popstar ex, Fletcher, after a month of not-so-subtle jabs between the two.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the goings on in the internet’s lesbian community, you’ve probably been somewhat bewildered by the shady videos between ex-girlfriends Fletcher and Beveridge.

The singer and the YouTube star are prominent figures in TikTok’s queer community but now their followings are being forced to pick sides as things get messier and messier.

What is going on between Fletcher, Shannon Beveridge and Becky Missal?

The Fletcher/Shannon/Becky love triangle of drama began on July 11 when Fletcher teased an upcoming new song by sharing a snippet on TikTok

While some of the lyrics were censored, fans quickly speculated that the singer was mouthing the words “Becky’s so hot” and assumed this was a nod to Beveridge’s new girlfriend, Missal.

Fletcher and Beveridge dated from 2017 to 2020 but seemed to split amicably. In 2020, Fletcher released “S(EX) TAPES” — a visual album that Beveridge worked on as director and cinematographer.

On July 20, Fletcher released ‘Becky’s So Hot,’ inspired by Becky Missal.

If there was still hope that the exes were friends, it was soon dashed by the release of the full song that contains rather explicit lyrics about Beveridge’s new partner.

Fletcher sings: “If I were you, I’d probably want to keep her / ’Cause Becky’s so hot in your vintage T-shirt / Ooh, she’s the one I should hate / But I wanna know how she tastes.”

Fans of the former couple were quickly divided with some praising the singer-songwriter for being unapologetically messy post-breakup.

Others, however, deemed Fletcher “toxic” for potentially causing problems in her ex’s new relationship.

Beveridge and Missal had their own responses when the snippet of the song first dropped.

Beveridge took to Twitter to write, “An empath would never,” seemingly referencing Fletcher who has called herself an empath in the past.

an empath would never — Shannon Beveridge (@nowthisisliving) July 12, 2022

Missal also responded “no” to an Instagram comment asking her if Fletcher had asked for her permission to reference her in a song.

Fletcher and Shannon both addressed the song.

In another TikTok video, Beveridge doubled down on Missal’s comments while also denying any rumors that she was involved in a PR stunt for the song.

“This is not PR that I am a part of,” she says in the video. “This is not a collaboration. Number two, no one asked permission. I just wanted you to hear that from me.”

In an interview with Zane Lowe, Fletcher also officially confirms that the song is about her ex’s new girlfriend.

“I was in the studio and I was stalking my ex-girlfriend’s new girlfriend on Instagram,” she says.

“I saw a picture of her wearing an old vintage T-shirt of my ex’s and it's one that I’ve worn as well. And I’m looking at the photo, and I’m like, ‘Damn, she’s so hot.’ And I accidentally liked the picture … I kept [the like] because you have to lean in. I’m going to own the fact that I was creeping.”

After the song’s release, Fletcher also asks fans not to send any negativity toward anyone referenced in the song.

hey fam pleeeease do not comment on anyone’s instagrams or throw negativity any ones way. that is not what this is about and i do not condone that in the slightest. i love you, thank you — FLETCHER (@findingfletcher) July 21, 2022

Shannon and Becky then create t-shirts inspired by Fletcher’s song.

To make things even more dramatic, the couple begin promoting a limited release of vintage-inspired t-shirts with the word “Becky” printed on them — a nod to the lyrics in Fletcher’s track.

A portion of the profits from the sales of the shirts, which are now sold out, is being donated to The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youths.

Not to be outdone, Fletcher — whose real name is Cari Fletcher — posted a TikTok showing that she has purchased one of the t-shirts.

However, Beveridge is clearly unimpressed by her ex’s gesture and responds by saying that she has refunded the purchase.

Some fans called Beveridge out, criticizing her for rejecting money that would have gone to charity, while others defended her for not allowing Fletcher to have the last laugh.

But, overall, the queer community has been just loving seeing the drama between two of their favorite personalities play out online.

