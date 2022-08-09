Trans Alabama Sorority Pledge Grant Sikes Is The Main Character #BamaRush TikTok Needed

As TikTok eases itself into another year of Alabama Rush, one pledge is already garnering lots of attention — Grant Sikes, a transgender student at the University of Alabama.

Last year, #BamaRush or #RushTok dominated the app with hundreds of sorority candidates sporting their vibrant outfits and personalities in hopes of getting recruited to one of the nineteen sororities on The University of Alabama campus.

Alabama has one of the largest pledge classes in the country, with 2,500-3,000 potential new members rushing for the fall recruitment each year.

In 2021, around 2,500 people rushed to a sorority on campus. 2,307 received a bid.

This year, Sikes is one of TikTok's most talked about candidates of the rush season which started on August 6 and will continue until bid day on August 14.

Grant Sikes is #BamaRush TikTok's main character, according to her TikTok followers.

Sikes is a student at The University of Alabama who lists her pronouns as she/her on her TikTok profile and is already being praised by her followers for challenging Greek Life's lack of transgender representation.

Since Bama Rush season started, she has posted TikTok videos of herself displaying her day-to-day outfits for the process and keeping followers updated on her journey.

“Wish me luck!” she tells followers in one of her viral videos on which several fans declared her their main character and a favorite of this season.

“The only person I will be rooting for,” one user wrote.

However, rumors circulated that Grant Sikes was dropped from all Alabama sororities.

The rumor appears to be untrue as Sikes has continued to post about the rush process but her followers have expressed concerns that her trans identity could make her vulnerable to Alabama's conservative views.

“I was rooting for her but Alabama sororities are not these super progressive groups, unfortunately,” one TikTok user commented. “I mean they just desegregated less than 10 years ago. These groups are not worth the fame and attention they’re getting by a landslide.”

Sororities are not as “sisterly” and inclusive as they claim to be, and not every potential new member has a fair shot.

Even if this day and age, trans females are often turned away when they are rushing.

There are 26 major national sororities in the U.S. Only three of them (Delta Gamma, Sigma Sigma Sigma, and Kappa Kappa Gamma) have formal policies stating that they are inclusive of trans women.

Many people believe that the decision of where to place transgender individuals among Greek organizations should not be left in the hands of 18-22-year-olds who lack proper diversity training and that universities should be doing more to establish inclusive policies.

In some instances, trans students are denied entry into sororities simply because of their gender category.

Jessica Pettitt, a former college administrator, and consultant tells Cosmopolitan that over the last decade at least five national Greek organizations have considered adopting policies that would deny transgender students membership.

In 2016, Adam Davies, a transgender male and student at Northwestern University seeking new friends and opportunities by joining a sorority, was dropped from all 12 organizations that he rushed for.

Although his gender was not stated to be the reason behind his denied entry, many believed that the odds were stacked against him because of his transition.

Grant Sikes is also rushing in a state known for anti-trans laws.

The state of Alabama has been pushing to stifle the rights of trans youths in recent years.

In April, legislators passed The Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act which makes it a felony for medical providers to administer hormones and puberty blockers to those under the age of 19 wishing to affirm their gender identity.

Yet, if nothing else, this proves Sikes could play a huge role in challenging Alabama's outdated ideas on gender and gender expression.

She has inspired many TikTokers to push fear of not being accepted aside and to take the risk and pursue the things they desire.

“Thank you for this. You have no idea what this does for babies everywhere wondering if they’ll fit in or being terrified to take that leap,” one user wrote.

“So proud to witness this.”

