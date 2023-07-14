Worker Who Was Asked To Come In Early Frustrated After Manager Isn't On Time — 'They're Not Even Here. I'm Going Home'

An employee revealed her frustrations after showing up to work early only for her manager to not be there.

In a video, Jaila shared her annoyance at having decided to come into her shift before her scheduled time, but when she arrived, her boss was nowhere to be found. Jaila's video garnered a similar reaction from viewers, who shared that they would also be irritated by that happening.

She was upset after being asked to come into work early only for her boss to not show up on time.

In her video, Jaila ranted from the parking lot of her job, telling viewers that she was in a bit of a predicament after her boss hadn't shown up. "Okay, I guess this is why you don’t be nice to people and you don’t come in for people," she began.

Jaila explained that her manager had asked her to adjust her work schedule so that she could come in earlier than her original shift said. At first, she was hesitant to change it, saying that she was scheduled to work from 4 p.m. to 11:15 p.m., but her manager wanted her to come in from 12 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. instead.

“Closing, you know what I mean?” Jaila continued. “I say, ‘Yeah.'" Jaila walked over to the door of her job and jiggled the handle showing that it was locked and she couldn't even get into the building to start working. “And guess what? They’re not even here. I’m going home."

Jaila's manager was unprofessional by not showing up on time, which lead to her unable to go to work.

Having a productive manager is crucial for the success of employees and the overall productivity of an organization. A productive manager plays a vital role in shaping the work environment, guiding employees, and facilitating their growth and development.

When workers have an unprofessional manager, it can have a significant negative impact on their productivity and overall work performance.

A manager having a lack of accountability can lead employees to a decrease in overall productivity, as employees may not feel motivated to meet deadlines or achieve targets if they observe their manager disregarding these standards.

In the comments section, people were supportive of Jaila's decision to leave after her manager failed to show up.

"The way I would've went home so fast," one TikTok user wrote, while another user pointed out that they usually don't agree when their manager asks them to come to work early, for fear of the same thing happening to them.

"This is exactly why I don't do it," they wrote, while a third user agreed, writing, "And that’s when I would’ve never answered a call from the manager again."

An unprofessional manager can have a detrimental effect on workers' productivity due to unclear expectations, lack of support, ineffective communication, and a lack of accountability.

Work environments need to recognize the importance of professional and competent management to encourage a productive work environment and ensure the success of their employees.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.