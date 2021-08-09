Elon Musk Is Living In A 375 Sq Foot Tiny Home That Definitely Won't Fit Grimes, Baby X Æ A-XII & His 5 Other Kids

Just when you thought one of the richest men in the entire world couldn't get any more bizarre, Elon Musk decided to strike again.

Musk, 50, is believed to be living in tiny home that looks more like a luxurious playhouse than a grown man's residence.

Where does Elon Musk live?

The Technoking of Tesla now lives in a tiny home, apparently.

Musk is reported to be living in a new home in Boca Chica, Texas that he is renting from his company, SpaceX.

The prefab tiny home measures a grand total of 375-square-feet, sells for $49,500 (or $250/month), and was designed by Las Vegas startup Boxabl.

And to make matters more interesting, the model, known as the Casita, is said to already have an estimated 47,000 person waitlist.

This video tour of Boxabl's Casita model offers a glimpse into what Musk's new home looks like.

It's unclear if Musk has any shares in the company, but what would someone with a $181.2 billion net worth want to do with a little housing unit like this?

the boxabl casita houses are so wonderful pic.twitter.com/Ntb13xpg3i — (@0xValkyrie) July 3, 2021

Or better yet, what is Musk's reasoning for it?

As of August 2020, SpaceX stated that it was setting out to construct a resort in South Texas, the intent behind it being to turn "Boca Chica into a '21st-century Spaceport'" — aka Starbase, Texas.

Elon Musk pledged to sell all of his homes back in 2020.

On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted, “I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house.”

I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

And, as time passed, Musk made good on his word.

Musk sold a series of three adjacent Bel Air mansions for a combine total of $40.9 million over the course of 2020, announcing that he would be relocating to Texas.

"Don’t need the cash," Musk tweeted in a reply to someone asking why he would do such a thing.

"Devoting myself to Mars and Earth. Possession just weigh you down," he continued.

Don’t need the cash. Devoting myself to Mars and Earth. Possession just weigh you down. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Thank goodness he has all of that money to lift himself up — and right into space.

Musk is believed to still own a mansion in San Francisco.

Despite his real estate mass exodus, Musk may still be holding onto one property.

In June 2021, he confirmed that he still owns a home in Hillsborough, California, which he was renting out for events.

One week later he updated his followers with the news he would be selling that home, too, and that he wanted it to be sold to a large family.

Decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family who will live there. It's a special place. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2021

The 16,000 sq ft, 9-bedroom, 9.5 bathroon estate was listed for $37.5 million that same month, but was removed from the market in November.

It's unclear if Grimes and baby X Æ A-XII are living in the tiny house, too.

No concrete information is circulating regarding Musk's partner Grimes and their son X Æ A-XII Musk's residential status.

Posts to her social media accounts over the last number of months show bedrooms and swimming pools that certainly don't appear to fit for a tiny home.

Back in February, the musician tweeted that she lives in Austin, which is approximately 369 miles (or a 5.5 hour car ride) away from Boca Chica.

I live in Austin — Grimes (@Grimezsz) February 17, 2021

Less than a month later, Musk posted a photo of himself with Grimes and little X Æ A-XII in Starbase, but it's unclear if his girlfriend and son were visiting or moving in.

Equally, it's safe to assume Musk's 5 other children with his ex-wife Justine Wilson won't be residing in the tiny home very easily.

