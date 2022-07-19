‘Stranger Things’ Source Claims This Beloved Character Will Return Next Season, Prompting Fan Theory

If you aren't caught up on the fourth season of "Stranger Things," first of all what are you doing? But secondly, this is your spoiler warning.

According to one theory, fans think that Joseph Quinn, who played beloved character, Eddie Munson, will return for "Stranger Things" season 5 despite his death in season 4, volume 2.

Eddie became a fan favorite thanks to his brief but impactful role in the hit series and viewers were left devastated at the thought of him being left out of next season.

But, rumors suggest we may not be saying "goodbye" to Eddie just yet.

Is Eddie Munson alive in Stranger Things?

A fan theory and some alleged insider information suggest that Quinn may be reprising his role as Eddie next season.

Eddie, who joined the Hawkins storyline for season 4, suffered a gruesome death in the last episode of season 4, volume 2.

While fighting off a horde of Demobats in the Upside Down to buy more time for the gang to defeat Vecna, Eddie was viciously attacked. Viewers watched the emotional scene between Eddie and fellow Hellfire Club member Dustin Henderson, played by Gaten Matarazzo, as the two said goodbye before Eddie died in Dustin's arms.

His death was supposed to symbolize his season-long arc of him not quite being the hero. He ran away after Chrissy was killed by Vecna, and spent most of his time hiding.

In the finale, he decides to stop running, charging back into the fight and finally becoming the hero that he thought he could never become.

But, his heroic efforts may be set to take a turn next season.

A rumor is swirling that Joseph Quinn will be in 'Stranger Things 5.'

Fans immediately jumped on the possibility after celebrity gossip site Deux Moi posted an anonymous submission that a certain show will be bringing back its "breakout star" for its final season.

"Spoiler! Warnings! The breakout star of this streaming show will in fact be back for the final season. Of course, the stars and creators don't want you to know that," the submission read. "But! Never fear, death is only temporary in this universe. But, the character will be on the dark side coming back. Say it ain't so."

Of course, people started theorizing that the "streaming show" is most likely Netflix's "Stranger Things" and the "breakout star" is Joseph Quinn.

A 'Stranger Things' theory also suggests Eddie could be alive.

The series frequently references the popular board game played by the kids on the show, "Dungeons & Dragons." Many of the show's storylines have referenced characters in the game.

Fans have also theorized that Eddie could return as a character name Kas the Bloody-Handed, who is a vampire in the games.

The theory, which was posted on both Facebook and Reddit, suggests that Eddie, like Kas, will be Vecna's right-hand man before eventually turning on the show's villain.

shes a ten but believes that eddie munson is alive AND HAS TURNED INTO A VAMPIRE ….its me — wandaschaos (@wandaschaos1) July 15, 2022

In an interview with E! News, Joseph Quinn spoke about the possibility of him returning for the final season of "Stranger Things."

"It'd be fun, wouldn't it?" Quinn coyly responded. "I'd be very up for it. But yeah, let's see."

Though he didn't reveal much about a potential season 5 cameo, which could also include a flashback scene, Quinn did open up about his hope that Eddie's innocence is proven, considering he died in the finale with many people in Hawkins thinking he'd been the one who killed Chrissy.

"It'd be nice to clear his name," Quinn said of his character Eddie, who is still believed to be the leader of the supposed cult "Hellfire."

"I don't know how we're gonna do that. But it feels unjust, doesn't it? He paid the ultimate sacrifice for a town that thinks he's a monster. But he's not. So hopefully, they can they can figure that out."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.