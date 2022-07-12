‘Stranger Things’ Actor Jamie Campbell Bower’s Star-Studded Dating History & Who His Girlfriend Is Now

‘Stranger Things’ actor Jamie Campbell Bower’s girlfriend is one lucky lady to have won over the heartthrob before he became fans’ newest celebrity crush.

The 33-year-old British star is a new addition to the cast of the hit Netflix series, taking on several interconnected characters in the fourth season of the show, but he has already made headlines for his love life over the years.

Thanks to his varied romantic history, fans have been left somewhat confused about who Jamie Campbell Bower is dating now. So, let’s get into it.

Who is Jamie Campbell Bower’s girlfriend?

Bower is dating Jess Moloney, the woman he took as his date to the premiere of “Stranger Things 4” in May.

The couple was also photographed kissing on a Malibu beach back in June. The two have reportedly been dating for a year and a half.

Bower’s girlfriend, Jess Moloney, is a talent manager.

Moloney is the founder of Ice Studios, a creative agency, and Jess Moloney MGMT — a talent agency that has worked with Machine Gun Kelly and Liam Payne.

Prior to dating Moloney, Bower was one half of several other high-profile relationships.

Jamie Campbell Bower was engaged to Bonnie Wright in 2011.

Bower famously dated Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise.

The couple began dating while both were staring in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1,” confirming their relationship in 2010.

The pair announced their engagement in 2011 but called off their relationship a year later.

Jamie Campbell Bower and Lily Collins dated between 2012 and 2018.

The two, who started as romantic interests in "The Mortals Instruments: City of Bones," dated on and off for five years.

After one year of dating, they ended their relationship in 2013 before reconciling in 2015 with Collins sharing an Instagram of them kissing.

They split again at the end of that year but were linked in 2018, after leaving a series of flirty comments on each other’s Instagrams. However, they called it quits for the final time that same year.

Collins is now married to director Charlie McDowell.

Jamie Campbell Bower and Matilda Lowther dated from 2014 to 2017.

Between his many offs and ons with Collins, Bower was seen with runway model Matilda Lowther.

The two were spotted attending various London fashion events over the years but were not photographed together after 2017 so appear to have split around that time.

Jamie Campbell Bower and Ruby Quilter broke up in 2020.

The actor dated tattoo artist Ruby Quilter from 2018 until 2020, confirming their relationship by bringing her as his date to the “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald” premiere in 2018.

The couple had a somewhat lowkey relationship but appear to have called it quits sometime in 2020 before Bower moved on with Moloney.

Jamie Campbell Bower is not engaged to the sister of “Love Island” star Ekin-Su.

Rumors have circulated on TikTok that Bower is engaged to a woman named Mia Culculoglu, who fans are claiming is the sister of Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu – a contestant on the British reality TV dating show “Love Island.”

A TikTok account with the handle @miaculculoglu has been claiming to be Bower’s fiancee by using images of the actor with his ex, Quilter.

However, there is nothing linking Bower to the “Love Island” star nor does it appear that she has a sister.

Alice Kelly is YourTango’s Deputy News and Entertainment Editor. Based in Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.