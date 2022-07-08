Doja Cat Calls Noah Schnapp A 'Snake' For Leaking Their DMs About 'Stranger Things' Co-Star Joseph Quinn

Doja Cat stans and Noah Schnapp stans are currently at war on Twitter over a TikTok posted and deleted by the 17-year-old “Stranger Things” star.

Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the Netflix series, acts alongside his castmate Joseph Quinn, whom Doja Cat was looking to get into contact with via DMs to Schnapp.

Unaware of the gravity of his actions, Schnapp leaked the DMs to his 26.3 million followers on TikTok and caused Doja Cat some discomfort before going on TikTok’s Live feature to talk about what he did.

What happened between Doja Cat and Noah Schnapp?

Doja Cat called Noah Schnapp a “snake” and a “very dumb kid” for leaking Instagram DMs about Joseph Quinn.

The Grammy-Award-winning artist took to Live to rant about her reaction to Schnapp’s leaking of their private DMs.

“To be fair, first, let’s try to be chill about it. To be fair, this is a kid,” she said about the 17-year-old, before going into what happened.

“The fact that this person — that Noah did that, like, went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack,” she said, referring to the TikTok he posted on his account.

Schnapp (@noahschnapp on TikTok) posted a short video that included a screenshot of his Instagram DMs where the 26-year-old asks him, “Noah can u tell Joseph to [message me],” before going “wait. does he have a [girlfriend]?”

Schnapp reacts with laughter, telling her that she should just message him first, but she replies that she can’t find his social media accounts.

“Right here ma’am,” he replied, adding the link to Quinn’s personal Instagram account so that she can message him in peace.

“That’s like borderline snake s--t. That’s like weasel s--t,” she said in her rant. “I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality.”

Fans defended Schnapp and criticized Doja Cat.

“Yeah he is a child, that’s what I’m saying,” she said in response to another fan. “It’s not that deep, it’s just that he’s like, a very dumb kid.”

wasn’t there for the full live but doja talking abt noah showing his dms with her abt joseph pic.twitter.com/K8ow6UtMVt — (@wandafilmz) July 8, 2022

Doja Cat has been seen on Twitter on several different occasions talking about how attractive she thinks Quinn is but explains that it’s a different story when the conversation becomes personal.

“I flirt with everybody on the internet, it’s totally okay, but it’s the intention behind when you make the choice to message somebody,” she says.

She admitted that she never told him not to post their messages, but that it was only because she didn’t expect him to post them online, “it’s not normal to do that,” she said.

why are people dragging doja and invalidating the way she feels about what noah did?? she wasn’t comfortable with it, and that’s that. she knows hes a minor, she addressed that. she wasn’t trying to attack him, she’s upset and that’s okay. y’all do WAY too much. pic.twitter.com/z4oI9UlqsM — head bardi (@HRHOUTDID) July 8, 2022

Fans on both sides are insulting the celebrities and each other, calling Doja Cat out for insulting a teenager and messaging the minor in the first place, and calling Schnapp out for leaking the DMs that were supposed to be private.

Aside from deleting the TikTok, Schnapp has not given any public apology or reaction to the situation, but that’s not to say that the pair haven’t squashed their beef in private — let’s just hope he doesn’t post that online either.

