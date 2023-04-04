Justin Bieber Accused Selena Gomez Of Cheating On Him With Zayn Malik In An Instagram Comment— Now She's Allegedly Dating Him

Rumors that Selena Gomez once cheated on Justin Bieber with Zayn Malik have resurfaced amid reports that Selena is now dating the former One Direction member.

Selena and Zayn were reportedly spotted on a date at an NYC restaurant on March 23 and, according to a TikTok user who shared screenshots of text sent by a fellow hostess who witnessed their date, the two were "holding hands" and "making out."

However, this isn't the first time the two have been linked. Longtime on-again-off-again exes Justin Bieber and Selena have seen their past relationship fall under scrutiny lately and fans are turning to a certain infamous 2016 Instagram feud as proof that the Justin-Selena-Zayn love triangle has existed for quite some time.

Did Selena Gomez cheat on Justin Bieber with Zayn Malik?

Selena and Justin both accused one another of cheating during a heated spat on social media.

Justin implied that Selena cheated on him with Zayn while defending himself in a 2017 Instagram comment.

The 2016 Insta-comment conflict between Selena and Justin originated when Selena responded to Justin’s post of himself with his then-alleged girlfriend, Sofia Richie. Justin asked fans to “stop the hate” and threatened to make his account private.

Selena stoked the fire of fans’ discontent, writing, "If you can’t handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol– It should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before anyone ever did.”

Justin couldn’t stay quiet, replying, “it’s funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way. Sad. All love.”

DID JUSTIN JUST SAY SELENA CHEATED ON HIM WITH ZAYN pic.twitter.com/p8RTjytKKr — (@zxrrysome) August 15, 2016

Selena responded by accusing him of cheating multiple times during their relationship — which began in 2010.

"Funny how the ones that cheated multiple times, are pointing the finger at the ones that were forgiving and supportive, no wonder fans are mad. Sad. All love.” Justin couldn't let that comment slide, shooting back to accuse Selena.

Justin commented that she was the one who cheated— with Zayn Malik.

"I cheated… Oh, I forgot about you and Zayn?” Justin wrote of the "Pillowtalk" singer who was dating Gigi Hadid at the time. Fans figured that Justin’s comment had more to do with Selena’s statement to InStyle UK in 2015, in which Selena joked about her unrequited crush on the former One Directioner.

Selena stated if Zayn “had asked me out on a date, I would be seen with him. Just kidding, but not kidding."

Now, fans believe Justin may have been onto something. Many have combed back through the involved parties’ social media accounts, to uncover hidden hints about Zayn and Selena.

Selena and Zayn's flirting dates back to 2010.

When Zayn was 17, fresh off auditioning for The X Factor in November 2010, he reached out to Selena via Twitter. Zayn took his shot with Selena even before his star rose, casually tweeting, "@selenagomez hey :).”

In 2013, while celebrating her Nylon Magazine cover, Selena was caught on camera possibly crushing on Zayn. ExtraTV reporter Terri Seymor told Selena, “in a recent interview, all of One Direction said they would pick you for a kiss.”

“What? When? When did they say that?” Selena laughs, seemingly taken aback. “Just recently in a radio interview. Every one of them. All five of them,” came Terri’s response.

“That’s really nice. I love all of them. I’ve met them, they’re so sweet. They’re really good guys.” Selena said. Then came the inevitable next question— “If you had to pick, who would you pick for a kiss?”

“Oh, no,” Selena replied. Then, with a quick look toward the camera, she said, “Zayn.” It seems like past crushes can come true, and Selena and Zayn are living out their teen dreams.

