The Bold Affirmations Selena Gomez Would Tell Her Younger Self

Selena Gomez is teaching her fans to love themselves with a brave message for her followers on International Women's Day.

The singer, who fans will know has been facing body-shaming and online bullying in recent months, appears to be using her experience as a learning lesson for younger fans as she took to social media to remind them that a little self-love goes a long way.

In a post on the official social media accounts of her makeup and beauty brand, Rare Beauty, the 30-year-old star had some important advice.

Selena Gomez shared the bold affirmations she would tell her younger self.

"Something I wish I could tell my younger self is: Appreciate the face and the body that you have. May not look like everyone else but you are who you are and be proud of that," Gomez told fans in a video shared on Instagram and TikTok.

To mark International Women’s Day, Rare Beauty announced in the video's caption they were “celebrating the encouraging words… from the inspiring women in our lives,” including their founder, Gomez.

They stated on Instagram that they were giving a “shoutout to allll [sic] of the besties who uplift and empower one another to keep going.”

The advice Gomez gives to her younger self, to accept herself for who she is, offers a powerful and validating message to all people — and her fans certainly took the message well. The comments beneath the reel were full of positive feedback for Gomez's statement.

“I wish I could tell my younger self that being a little ‘different’ is okay, that makes you unique,” said one fan. “I wish I could tell my younger self that I matter even though I felt like I didn’t.”

Another responded, “I would tell my younger version to stop comparing herself with others.” “Is it just me or is this woman teaching our entire generation how to love ourselves?” Asked one person, regarding Gomez and her self-love affirmations.

“I really want to thank Rare Beauty,” said someone else. “It’s not just a makeup brand but also a positive place that reminds us to love ourselves.”

Gomez has been transparent about struggling with body image issues.

Gomez told Glamour UK in December 2022 that she has always battled with feeling inadequate. “From the time I can remember, I’ve always felt like I had to be perfect or look a certain way,” she shared.

“It took me a long time to realize that I only wanted to be myself– that what made me unique was also what made me beautiful.”

Gomez has been the recent target of body-shaming comments after she posted photos of herself on vacation in a bikini.

Gomez expressed in Glamour UK that “it’s hard to feel comfortable when you feel like everyone is watching, judging, and commenting on the way you look.”

“Self-confidence is still something I work on daily, but when I stopped trying to conform to society’s unrealistic standards of beauty, my perspective entirely shifted,” she acknowledged.

Loving ourselves for who we are in totality, the ugly alongside the beautiful is one of the most generous gifts we can give ourselves.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers celebrity gossip, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.