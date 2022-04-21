Fans Spot Clues That Rihanna Is Due To Give Birth Any Day Now As A$AP Rocky Faces 14 Years In Prison

Fans are wondering when Rihanna's baby is due amid concern for her wellbeing after her boyfriend A$AP Rocky's arrest.

The rapper posted bond hours after he was arrested in connection with a November 2021 shooting in Los Angeles.

A$AP Rocky was detained returning to LA from Barbados, where he was photographed spending time with his heavily pregnant girlfriend.

Experts claim he could face up to 14 years in prison if convicted.

Rihanna is reported to have been blindsided by the rapper's arrest so, understandably, fans are worried about her pregnancy.

When is Rihanna's due date?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have never given an official confirmation on when their baby is due but we know from interviews in British Vogue this month and Elle last month that the singer is in her third trimester.

“There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up, and you’re like, oh, do I have to get dressed? Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person,” she told Elle.

With a trimester lasting between 12 and 14 weeks, the Fenty founder must be nearing the end of her pregnancy.

Fans noticed Rihanna's pregnancy bump has dropped, suggesting she's due soon.

In paparazzi footage of the singer shared on Twitter, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are seen hanging out on a Barbados beach.

The singer's growing baby bump is definitely hanging low which fans noted is a sign that her baby could be here sooner than we think.

Rihanna is also rumored to have planned to give birth in Barbados and certainly doesn't look like she is fit to fly anywhere so it seems as though she is nesting in her home country before she gives birth.

A$AP Rocky hinted that the baby would be born in May.

The 33-year-old New York native was spotted purchasing a gold charm bracelet in London in early April along with an emerald charm — the birthstone for the month of May.

Neither Rihanna nor the rapper were born in May so fans think this could be a clue about their new arrival.

We know that Rocky is certainly excited by the prospect of fatherhood as he discussed the prospect in an interview with GQ last year.

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad,” he said. “I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Rihanna annoucned her pregnancy in January.

The singer and the rapper stepped out and revealed their exciting news in New York with Rihanna showing off her baby bump for the first time.

Rihanna, 33, wore a long pink jacket — which some fans think pointed to the sex of the baby —with her bump poking through while strolling with ASAP Rocky in his hometown.

The photos confirmed rumors that have been circulating for months after Rihanna was repeatedly seen out and about in baggy clothes that looked to be hiding a growing bump.

