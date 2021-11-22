Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Spark Divorce Rumors As Fans Notice Subtle Change To Her Instagram Profile

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas or known as ‘NickYanka’ by their fans have long been giving everyone couple goals ever since they got married in 2018.

There was a huge buzz about their relationship after Chopra changed her Instagram name to ‘Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ when they got married.

The same buzz continues as Chopra recently changed her name to ‘Priyanka’ on her Instagram and Twitter.

Did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas break up?

These two still seem to be going strong and haven't officially confirmed anything to the contrarary but that hasn't stopped rumors.

Also, Chopra is now going just by "Priyanka" on Instagram so clearly opted to drop her own last name as well as Jonas's.

#PriyankaChopra has sparked divorce rumours online after she removed husband #NickJonas' last name from her Instagram profile. pic.twitter.com/q21tUaLxwh — TheFilmyOfficial (@thefilmyoficial) November 22, 2021

Fans everywhere are questioning whether the two have hit a rocky path and are headed for a divorce but fear not. Let's analyze where these rumors came from and why they're not true.

Priyanka Chopra is filming overseas.

Not long before, Chopra completed filming for "The Matrix Resurrections" in the UK and flew to Spain to complete shooting for her upcoming series, "Citadel."

This caused some of the speculation that the couple were taking time apart.

However, during her stay in Spain, she received flowers from her hubby. She gave everyone a sneak peek of the flowers on Instagram stories and tagged Jonas.

Chopra also flew home in September to give Jonas a surprise for his birthday and brought a five-tier cake to his concert.

Fans can rest assured that 'NickYanka's' divorce rumors are just rumors and they don't have plans of seperating any time soon.

Priyanka Chopra’s mom says the Nick Jonas divorce rumors are false.

Chopra hasn’t addressed any of these rumors but her mom, Madhu Chopra spoke on this matter. She denied all their divorce allegations and claims they are all rumors.“It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours," she says.

Chopra has always been quite open about using the name ‘Jonas’ along with her name. She mentioned how she had decided to add ‘Jonas’ to her name.

“I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like we’re becoming family, and I’m a little traditional and old-school like that” and “But I don’t take away my identity: He gets added to who I am.”

So fans are still wondering why she suddenly decided to drop the name.

Priyanka and Nick celebrated Diwali at their home.

The two seem to be very much in love as they recently celebrated Diwali, the Indian festival of lights in their home and shared many pictures on their social media. They had a Diwali Puja in the morning and were joined by many celebrities in the evening.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra) Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

Along with the picture, Chopra shared a heartwarming caption

"Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali"

Jonas seemed quite involved in the Indian festival as he partook in the Puja and was dressed in traditional Indian clothing himself. The couple decorated their California home with flowers and lights.

Jonas also posted a sweet post on Twitter of both celebrating Diwali and showed appreciation to Chopra for introducing him to all the different Indian festivals and traditions.

Sanika Nalgirkar, M.F.A. is a writer and an Editorial Intern at YourTango who writes on entertainment & news, lifestyle, and pop culture topics.