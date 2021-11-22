Ansel Elgort’s Return To Screen In ‘West Side Story’ Brings Up Past Sexual Assault Allegations

Ansel Elgort is slowly easing his way back into the public eye after a 2020 sexual assault allegation.

The 'The Fault In Our Stars' actor has been promoting the upcoming release of 'West Side Story' which was filmed before the allegations about him were made public but is only being released now.

Many have been reluctant to let the allegations slip into oblivion as Elgort returns to the screen.

Details on Ansel Elgort sexual assault allegations:

The allegations were first made on June 19, 2020 and left fans shocked that the seemingly unproblematic actor could be accused of such a thing.

tw // ansel elgort



he shouldn’t be there and you guys know that. ignoring ansel’s situation and promoting him like he did nothing wrong is very disgusting https://t.co/BxhKy8W9xC — darlene | WATCHED ETERNALS (@bwaydarlene) November 21, 2021

A woman named 'Gabby' accused Ansel Elgort of sexually assaulting her in 2014.

According to a woman named "Gabby," who didn't reveal her last name, Elgort assaulted her when she was only 17. She sent out a tweeted statement but when the story went viral, she subsequently deleted her Twitter account.

Gabby claimed that Elgort sexually assaulted her when she was only 17.

In her initial claims, "Gabby" said that she sent a private message to Elgort letting him know that it would soon be her 17th birthday. They subsequently exchanged private information, and Elgort allegedly requested nude photos from her.

Thereafter, "Gabby" claimed that she met with the actor and he sexually assault her.

.@AnselElgort denies sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl in 2014:



“I have never & would never assault anyone. What is true is...[we] had a brief, legal & entirely consensual relationship. Unfortunately...I stopped responding to her, which is an immature thing to do to someone” pic.twitter.com/Hu19oNWvSl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2020

She wrote that she was "sobbing in pain" during the experience.

"I didn’t want to do it," she added. "the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘we need to break you in.' "

She described the experience as "painful" and "traumatizing."

According to "Gabby," the sexual experience she allegedly had with Elgort was "painful." She also said that, years after the fact, she suffers from PTSD and "goes to therapy" to deal with the trauma.

She also alleged that Elgort had requested to have threesome with her and her underage friend.

She claimed that she was coming forward in 2020, so that she could "heal" from the experience.

"I was only f**king 17. And he was in his 20s. He knew what he was doing. I’m not posting this to ‘clout chase’ because I simply don’t care for that. I’m posting this so I can finally heal and I know I’m not alone and he’s done this to other girls. Ansel Elgort sexually assaulted me when I was 17," she wrote in the viral post.

"I was just a kid and was a fan of him. I WASNT there in that moment mentally. I dissociated myself and just felt like my mind was gone and I was in shock ... I couldn't leave, I was only 5'2" and 98 pounds."

The allegations came one after Ansel Elgort was accused of racism.

An Instagram account "Black at LaGuardia," which shares stories from Black students that attend the prestigious LaGuardia School in New York, shared an anonymous story about Elgort allegedly being a racist.

The allegation includes the claim that Elgort repeatedly used the N-word "and nothing was ever done about it."



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black at LaGuardia (@blackatlaguardia) on Jun 18, 2020 at 8:30pm PDT

Another Twitter user pointed out a past "Elle" interview in which Elgort made an uncomfortable comments about his LaGuardia peers.

Ansel Elgort denied the sexual assault accusations.

On June 20, 2020, Elgort took to Instagram to issue a statement against "Gabby's" claims, which has since been removed from his account.

He claimed he and "Gabby" had a "brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship" in 2014 — when he was 20.

"Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared," he wrote.

The actor claimed that "Gabby's" "description of events is simply not what happened."

This article was originally posted in June 2020 and has been updated with the latest information.

