All The Signs Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Have Ended Their Engagement

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been sparking breakup rumors as fans have noticed the two appearing to spend less time together lately.

The couple, who first met in March 2020 while filming "Midnight in the Switchgrass," sparked dating rumors in May of the same year, shortly after Fox separated from ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

MGK and Fox then confirmed their relationship in June 2020 after they were spotted showing PDA in Los Angeles — the first of many very public displays.

Earlier this year, in January, the two got engaged and appeared to be going strong but fans are wondering if the high-profile pair have called it quits.

Did MGK and Megan Fox break up?

Breakup rumors are surfacing due to the couple's lack of interaction with one another on social media.

Fox has not posted anything with her fiance since June 30 when she shared a snap of them together on the red carpet for the premiere of MGK's Hulu documentary, "Life In Pink."

MGK, who is currently on the road for his "Mainstream Sellout" tour, also posted a photo with Fox at the same event two days prior but hasn't shared anything with her since.

Celebrity gossip blog, Crazy Days and Crazy Nights, also shared an anonymous tip last week that reads, “The split announcement between the three named rapper/singer and the actress is imminent,” according to Gawker.

MGK and Megan Fox were reportedly 'fighting a lot,' according to sources.

Earlier in the summer, sources claimed that the two, who recently starred in MGK's movie "Good Mourning" were "fighting a lot" saying the actress is tired of MGK "acting like a grown-up child" and "getting jealous" when she speaks to her other male friends.

The singer also opened up about his mental health issues in his recent documentary and got candid about a suicide attempt during which he called the "Jennifer's Body" actress, screaming at her with a shotgun in his mouth.

"I'm in my room and I'm like freaking out on her and dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth and I'm yelling on the phone and like the barrel's in my mouth. I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan's like dead silent."

MGK and Megan Fox's wedding planning was reportedly underway.

According to a report by E! News, and the couple were in the early stages of planning despite not being in a "rush to tie the knot."

The two have also said their kids will be involved in a "very special way" — Fox has three sons from her first marriage while MGK has a daughter from a previous relationship.

"They would love to get married next year if they can nail down all of the details by then, but they don't have a firm timeline," the source explains.

"They want an extravagant, dark wedding as neither of them are the traditional type of people. Megan has even thought about wearing a colored dress or even black."

