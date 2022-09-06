Other Angles Of Harry Styles' 'Spit-Gate' Video Prove Whether He Really Did Spit On Chris Pine

Fans are divided after a viral clip from the 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere at the Venice Film Festival allegedly shows Harry Styles spitting on his co-star, Chris Pine.

For months, drama and rumors have surrounded Olivia Wilde's second directorial feature film, which seemed to reach its climax following the awkward interactions and interviews between the cast of 'Don't Worry Darling.'

While fans focused on looking out for signs of a feud between Wilde and the film's lead Florence Pugh, another bewildering drama came out of left field.

A now-viral clip from the movie's premiere has fans wondering what is going on between Styles and Pine.

Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?

Fans are speculating that Styles, likely in jest, spat into Pine's lap while taking his seat at the premiere.

In the video, Styles sits next to Pine, who has Wilde sitting on the opposite side of him, as the cast is about to watch their movie. ​

Right as Styles goes to sit down, he seemingly juts his chin out and makes a motion with his lips as if he's spitting. Pine then freezes mid-clap, looks down at his lap, where fans speculate the spit from Styles' mouth landed, and then smiles to himself before laughing.

The internet is divided over what appears to be a clip of Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine at the #DontWorryDarling premiere. pic.twitter.com/3eQsSPxMor — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 6, 2022

Eagle-eyed fans immediately honed in on the clip, some divided over whether or not Styles really did spit on his costar.

"My mind is stuck on the very real possibility that Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine, I can’t stop rewinding the tape," one user wrote on Twitter, while another added: "Chris Pine being spat on by Harry Styles and NOT losing his sh-t is a level of resilience I yearn for."

Another fan even seemed to locate the spit, zooming in on a screenshot of the clip that showed it landing on Pine's lap.

However, some fans pointed out that if Styles spit on Pine, it wasn't done with intent, while others dissected Pine's reaction as him realizing that his sunglasses were on his lap the entire time, which is why he stopped clapping and looked down at his lap.

Chris pine just wondered where his sunglasses were after the applause. And he zoned out (likes he’s been doing all day) and realised it’s in his lap. So I am sorry to say harry styles did not spit on him. pic.twitter.com/7b4GoCvnHJ — priscilla (@cinemazietgeist) September 6, 2022

Despite Pine's reaction having many fans convinced that he was spat on, another angle seemingly shows that there nothing had come out of Styles' mouth and landed on Pine.

not a speck of spit in sight like he needs to play this in court https://t.co/iwSUX6gELk — tia (@cursedhive) September 6, 2022

Yet another angle shows that Styles may not have even leaned into Pine's lap nor does it appear to show any exchanging of saliva.

It didn't take much for fans to speculate that there was possible drama between Pine and Styles, especially after rumors of a feud between Wilde and Pugh started circulating online.

However, there still seems to be a lack of evidence to indicate that there's anything but respect between the two.

Sources close to Styles denied the reports, according to The Guardian.

“This is not true,” said a source after the clip went viral. Sources close to Pine echoed this and added "there is nothing but respect between these two men."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.