Florence Pugh Gets Close To Will Poulter Amid Zach Braff Break Up Rumors

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff's rumored breakup has sent fans into a frenzy after the actress was spotted with Will Poulter on a beach in Spain.

On Monday, Daily Mail obtained pictures of the two Midsommar co-stars together in Ibiza, Spain. The pair were reportedly together to celebrate the birthday of their mutual friend, Harris Reed.

Pugh also shared pictures of her time in Ibiza on her Instagram page, with Poulter front and center.

The "Black Widow" star officially confirmed that she and Braff were dating in December 2019 and the couple lived together throughout the pandemic, however, fans are now wondering where their relationship stands.

Did Florence Pugh and Zach Braff break up?

The Daily Mail report claims that Braff remained at his and Pugh’s home in Los Angeles, but that didn’t stop speculation from running rampant.

The couple are normally quite private so it is not unusual for them to remain silent about their relationship however they have not been seen together as of late.

Pugh did wish her boyfriend a Happy Birthday in early April via Instagram.

But, later that month, DeuxMoi reported that Braff was at a Miami Beach restaurant with another woman, not Pugh, and mentioned that he was on "romantic weekend" away.

really hope florence pugh isn’t about to find out from deuxmoi that her man is doing romantic getaways with other women but i don’t exactly have high hopes for that pic.twitter.com/qGqcLWHdL2 — #renewsavedbythebell (@thenoasletter) April 24, 2022

Fans took to social media in droves to share their excitement at the possibility of Pugh and Poulter being an item, as well as the possibility of her controversial relationship with Braff, who is 21 years older than her, coming to an end.

do I think florence pugh and will poulter are dating? no. would I support of them if they were? yes bc anything is better than that expired man. they’re probably just two friends having fun and I’m all here for it!!! pic.twitter.com/ZLBAzczEaO — sophia (@hellopugh) May 23, 2022

“Do I think Florence Pugh and Will Poulter are dating? No,” one Twitter user said. “Would I support them if they were? Yes bc anything is better than that expired man.”

“Florence Pugh finally dropped that senior citizen off in a home and kept it pushing thank god,” another user wrote.

However, Pugh and Poulter have been friends for years since starring together in Midsommar in 2019, so it is also possible that their relationship is entirely platonic.

Pugh has defended her relationship with Braff many times before.

The couple has dealt with a barrage of criticisms over the large age gap between them. Despite the repeated comments, Pugh has justified her decisions at every turn.

“I have the right to hang out and be with and go out with anyone I want to,” Pugh said in an interview with Elle UK in July 2020.

“I’ve always found this part of what people do really bizarre. I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life."

Jonathan Alfano is a writer who focuses on news and entertainment topics. Follow him on Twitter to keep up with his content.