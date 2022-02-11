Why People Are Saying Bob Saget Predicted His Own Death

Bob Saget’s official cause of death has been determined to be blunt head trauma. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Joshua Stephany believes his his injuries, reported to include a brain bleed and an "an obvious bruise” on the back of his head, "were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall."

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," Saget's family said in a statement shared by Page Six on Wednesday, February 9. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

However, these days it seems that whenever a celebrity or public figure suddenly passes away, people are quick to look deeper into the cause of death than what the coroner's office reveals. This morbid curiosity often leads to imaginations running wild, spawning varying conspiracy theories surrounding celebrity deaths.

Such is the case with Saget’s death, with some internet sleuths suggesting that the actor and comedian actually predicted his own death just months before it happened.

Did Bob Saget predict his own death?

On February 10, the same day Saget's autopsy findings were released, a Twitter user posted a since-deleted a clip from a “Here for You” podcast episode Saget taped with his wife Kelly Rizzo in October of 2021.

In the clip, Saget says, “So, I don’t have long to live…I’m going to be found dead in bed.”

Out of context, that statement is striking, as it was just a few months later Saget was, indeed, found dead in his bed in a room at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida.

As coincidental as that statement may be, however, it doesn't necessarily mean that Saget technically "predicted" his own death.

When you watch the full segment of the podcast and hear what he was saying in context, Saget’s statement, made at the 48:49 mark, comes as he and Rizzo are discussing they way they enjoyed spending time together during the COVID-19 lockdown in early 2020.

As the two chat about bonding over binge-watching Netflix together, Saget mentions that while he “lives” for movies, Rizzo only likes a few.

“I love ‘Big Lebowski,’ ‘The Godfather,’ ‘Wayne’s World,’ ‘Godfather II,’ ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Casino,’ ‘Scarface,’” she lists.

Saget replies, "So I don’t have long to live, if these are your favorites. I’m going to be found dead in bed."

The statement is not made as prediction of things to come, but is rather referring to the fact that a majority of the movies Rizzo mentioned center around crime and murder, with Saget making a joke about how her love for those subjects is going to end up with him being found dead.

It’s not unheard of for people to predict their own deaths.

In an unrelated video, a hospice nurse known as Nurse Hadley recently posted a TikTok sharing stories about a number of people who accurately predicted their own deaths. In many cases, their statements were not techincally made as predictions either, but were rather off the cuff comments, worries or even jokes like Bob Saget's, that soon after came to pass in real life.

For example, former Weezer bassist Mikey Welsh predicted his own death when he tweeted, “dreamt i died in chicago next weekend (heart attack in my sleep),” on September 26, 2011.

dreamt i died in chicago next weekend (heart attack in my sleep). need to write my will today. — Mikey Welsh (@MikeyWelsh71) September 26, 2011

Eerily, Welsh was found dead from an overdose in a Chicago hotel room on October 8, 2011.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

Likewise, fans of rapper Juice WRLD theorized that the artist predicted his own death in the lyrics of his song “Legends,” which say, "What's the 27 club? / We ain't making it past 21."

In 2019, Juice WRLD died from an overdose at the age of 21.

“These things can’t all be coincidences,” the nurse says in her TikTok video.

In fact, Indian mystic Sadhguru wrote in his book, “Death: An Inside Story,” that “if someone is dying a natural death, then with a little bit of awareness — at least six to eight months in advance — one can clearly see it coming.”

According to Sadhguru, this means that if someone is in tune with their body, even if they are not consciously aware of it, they will know when and how they’ll die.

“Actually, many people unknowingly start talking about it. They start making strange statements and behave strangely,” Sadhguru writes. “The person may not be fully conscious of it — the mind may not be alert enough to grasp it, but the body speaks it in many ways.”

So while Saget’s casual reference to his death was not intended as a prediction, there’s no denying that it’s a spooky coincidence that is not without precedence nonetheless.

Micki Spollen is an editor, writer, and traveler. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her travels on her website.