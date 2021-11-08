Missing Teen Rescued From 61-Year-Old Man After Using TikTok Hand Signal For Help

James Herbert Brick was arrested in Kentucky after a teen passenger in his car signaled to another motorist using a hand gesture which became well known on TikTok over the past year.

The hand gesture was originally started by the Canadian Women’s Foundation in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, the gesture has blown up on TikTok as creators have continued to promote and make videos about it.

What is the hand signal for help?

The gesture involves facing an open palm outward, toward the intended viewer. Then you take your thumb and press it over into the middle of your palm. Finally, take your four fingers and wrap them down over your thumb.

#SignalForHelp is a simple one-handed sign a person can use to silently show they need help & want someone to check in with them in a safe way. Launched by @cdnwomenfd in response to #COVID19 it is now being shared by partner organizations around the world https://t.co/SNJ109DgEl pic.twitter.com/NufzIut8qO — Farrah Khan (@farrahsafiakhan) November 8, 2021

As the Canadian Women’s Foundation page says, “'Signal for Help' is a simple one-handed sign someone can use on a video call. It can help a person silently show they need help and want someone to check in with them in a safe way.”

The gesture is meant to be useable on video calls or in person. It’s easy to do, repeatable and, as evidenced in the arrest of Brick and rescue of the kidnapped 16-year-old North Carolina girl, very subtle.

The missing teen was rescued after using the hand signal.

On Thursday, November 4th, Brick was driving through Kentucky. The 61-year-old North Carolina man was transporting a 16-year-old girl with whom he was acquainted.

Reportedly, the 16-year-old initially went with Brick willingly but became distressed and may have feared for her life during the trip.

That’s when a motorist near Brick’s car noticed that his 16-year-old was performing the gesture that they recognized as the “Signal For Help” distress signal from numerous TikToks.

The driver that recognized the signal also saw that the 16-year-old appeared to be distressed and called the police to report it.

Laurel County Police soon intercepted Brick’s car and he has since been charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, possession of matter sex performance by a minor over the age of 12 but under age 18.

The 16-year-old had been reported missing by her parents in Asheville North Carolina two days earlier.

She told police that she had originally willingly gone with Brick but that after traveling through several states and changing direction, she became concerned and started trying to signal to other motorists that she needed help.

Laurel County Police arrested Brick and found that there were sexually explicit images of a minor on his phone.

Instances of domestic violence and abuse have gone up significantly during the pandemic.

Tools like the “Signal for Help” gesture might seem circumstantial or ineffective at a glance are just another tool to help victims and to combat domestic abuse.

TikTok seems to have been instrumental in the popularization of this gesture and helping this 16-year-old North Carolina girl out of a scary and dangerous situation, as the driver that called 911 specifically credited the social media site as the place where they found out about the sign.

Possibly the most important lesson to be taken away from this story is to keep an eye out.

You never know when you might cross paths with someone who needs your help.

