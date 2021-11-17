Danielle Cohn’s Ex Claims She Lied About Her Age & Deceived Him Into Dating Her When She Was 12

Danielle "Dani" Cohn's ex-boyfriend Mikey Tua is speaking out about his relationship with the social media star and the controversy around her age.

Cohn currently has 19 million followers on TikTok, 4.4 million followers on Instagram, and 1.78 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, which once included plenty of vlogs featuring her on-and-off ex-boyfriend, fellow YouTuber Mikey Tua.

The pair have been permanently broken up since early 2020 with Tua now claiming that Cohn's alleged real age may have played a role in the split.

Estranged members of Cohn's family have long claimed the star and her mother are lying about her age, and Tua now appears to agree.

How old is Danielle Cohn?

Depending on who you believe, Cohn is either 15 or 17 years old, with a birthday of either March 7, 2004 or March 7, 2006.

Cohn has repeatedly said that she was born in 2006 but Tua is contesting these claims.

Mikey Tua says Danielle Cohn lied about her age.

Tua, who is now 19, says he started dating Cohn in 2018 and believed she was 14 at the time.

Tua, who appeared in a podcast interview with his mother, opened up about dating Cohn while he was having a difficult time with his family.

His mom claimed Cohn's grandmother reached out and sent them an alleged copy of the social media star's birth certificate which stated she was born in 2006.

Tua says he found out after he had already ran away from his parents to be with Cohn. He recalled being shocked after seeing the alleged birth certificate.

Cohn responded to Tua's allegations saying she "doesn't care" if people believe her or not.

Dani Cohn's dad says she was born in 2004.

The most recent developments around the "Little Like Paradise" singer's real age corroborate claims made by Cohn's father, Dustin Cohn, in a series of three now-deleted YouTube videos.

In the first video, apply titled "1," Dustin holds up what he claims is a copy of Danielle's birth certificate, saying, "Obviously, she is 14. Just turned 14 on March 7th. She was born on [sic] 2006. Here's the proof."

The next day, Dani Cohn responded in her own video, titled "The Truth About My Dad." Over the course of the video, she describes in great detail a troubling portrait of her father and denying his claims about his age.

As Dustin pointed in out in his later videos, however, Danielle did not go so far as to post an alternate birth certificate showing any proof of her having been born in 2004 as she and her mother claim is the actual case.

Dustin's YouTube channel has since been deleted, however it is not currently clear if he deleted the channel himself or if YouTube pulled it.

Other evidence suggests Danielle Cohn was born in 2006, not 2004.

Rewinding back a few months, on March 19, Cohn uploaded a video to YouTube — cheekily-named "I Finally Turned My Real Age *Birthday vlog*" — which opens by saying, "Good morning. Welcome to my Sweet 16 vlog!"

But not so fast ...

In the comments section of a "Life Update" video Cohn posted on August 27, 2019., one user wrote, "Proof Danielle is 13, go to her mom's old YouTube channel (Jennifer Archambault) and watch her first video then read the description it says my 6 yr old ... etc ... that was in 2012 that means 2019 - 2012 = 7 then 7 add 6 = 13, voila."

Sure enough, said video is indeed there with said comment, and it shows as having been originally posted on June 23, 2012.

Recalculating for the current date, if Cohn was six on June 23, 2012, she would have turned 15 in 2021.

YouTube

Of course, this calculation dropped just after the first time a Florida birth certificate rumored to have been leaked by her father, Dustin Cohn surfaced showing her birthday as March 7, 2006.

Again, if that document is proven to be valid, it means Danielle Cohn's real age is, as mentioned above, just 14 years old.

Back in the Fall of 2019, a controversy emerged around the question of Cohn's real age.

Despite the description on her YouTube channel's "about" page, which still describes her as "a 15-year-old American actress, model, social media sensation, and recording artist signed with Audity Music," fans have speculated that Cohn may have been as young as 11 years old at the time.

Rummler shared a video made by YouTuber logical, which goes into detail about a theory that Danielle is three years younger than she says she is.

The video opens up showing a page dedicated to Cohn on the site Famous Birthdays, which lists her birthday as March 7, 2004.

Logical then goes on to build a case leading to her answer to the age mystery with details from Cohn's beauty pageant years.

In 2014, Cohn won the title of Miss Florida Jr. Preteen, in order to qualify for which, she could have been no older than 10-years old at the time. Logical then shows the pageant's page, which states that Miss Florida Jr. Preteen contestants must be between 7 and 9-years old as of January 1 of the year they compete. She does acknowledge, however, that these rules may have been different in 2014.

Up to speed so far?

The video then covers another pageant series from 2012 and 2013, in which Cohn competed for the title of Miss Florida Princess both years. In order to enter in that pageant, you must be between 4 and 6-years old as of January 1.

Logical concludes that Cohn would have to have been at least 6-years old in 2013, which, incidentally, would make her 13-14 years old now.

That fan-theory video alone has already received over 830,000 views.

Considering the obvious public interest, word of the mystery reached Cohn herself.

Rummler also shared Danielle's simple response to the age accusations via a post on Instagram: "Do I look 11?"

Cohn seemed to have a good point. It would be hard to believe anyone would assume she is younger than, as opposed to older than, 16.

That said, appearances can be deceiving.

On August 3, 2019, Dani posted a video called "Dressing Up Like A 13-Year Old," in which she mocks the controversy around her age.

As of this date, the birth certificate showing Cohn's age to be 14 has not been verified as real, but one comment left on Cohn's August 2019 video and echoed on Twitter makes a darn good point:

"If you are '15' I’d love to see you get your drivers license next year."

if danielle cohn is actually 15 like she claims then i better see that driver’s license next year — gabbi (@geebiizzy) September 1, 2019

In 2021, Cohn did share a video of her driving but appeared to only be in a parking lot and says that she doesn't have a permit or a license because she's "scared."

Editor's note: this article was originally posted on August 11, 2018 and has been updated.

Jill Zwarensteyn is a writer and Michigan native who covers trending news, pop culture, crime and celebrity topics.