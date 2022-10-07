Inside Johnny Depp & Angelina Jolie’s Alleged Affair & Why A Court Demanded Their Texts Be Turned In As Evidence

Angelina Jolie was once accused of having an affair with Johnny Depp, according to unverified reports.

The two actors are separately involved in two of the most high-profile celebrity lawsuits against their exes, Brad Pitt and Amber Heard.

But the “Pirates Of The Caribbean” star and the “Tomb Raider” lead were once linked in another way.

Did Angelina Jolie cheat on Brad Pitt with Johnny Depp?

There is no substantial proof that Jolie and Depp had an affair.

The two starred in “The Tourist” in 2010 and both had romantic partners at the time.

Jolie was with Pitt, who she later married in 2014. The two share six children.

Depp was still with his longtime partner and mother of his two children, Vanessa Paradis. They later split in 2012 before he married Heard.

Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp were alleged to have had an affair on the set of ‘The Tourist.’

Rumors swirled after filming but there is no concrete evidence to support the claim.

Depp did have a lot of praise for Jolie at the time.

“She’s kind of a walking poem, Angelina,” Depp note.

“You know, she’s this perfect beauty. … But at the same time, very deep, very smart, very quick, very clever, and very funny. She also has a very perverse sense of humor. Yeah, she’s great fun.”

Angelina Jolie allegedly had a crush on Johnny Depp.

According to an excerpt from Angelina: An Unauthorized Biography, Jolie was allegedly “smitten” with Depp for years before they finally met.

“Angie was smitten with actor Johnny Depp, who played Edward [Scissorhands], an isolated figure with scissors for hands who lives in an attic and falls for the teenage daughter of a suburban family,” the book claimed.

The book alleges that Jolie also gushed about Depp, saying that he’s “a brilliant actor,” “a nice guy,” and “so funny,” adding that the pair couldn’t stop laughing while filming together.

“There's some footage floating around, that I'm surprised hasn't surfaced, of a good 15-20 minutes where we could not stop laughing,” the book quotes Jolie as saying.

“We wasted a lot of film. I got a lot of producers very frustrated because we just could not get through it.”

Johnny Depp was accused of being ‘romantic’ with Angelina Jolie in his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

Ahead of his defamation trial against Heard, which took place between April and June 2022, Depp was ordered to hand over communications with “romantic partners.”

In 2020, The Hollywood Reporter claimed this list included Angelina Jolie, Keira Knightley and Marion Cotillard.

Jolie was not mentioned in the 2022 trial.

After their alleged affair took place, Depp went on to marry Heard in 2015, another former co-star.

They separated in 2016 after which each accused the other of physical abuse during their marriage.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 after an incident on a private jet during which Jolie alleges he was physically and verbally abusive to her and at least one of their children.

