Amber Heard’s Rumored ‘Three-Way Affair’ With Cara Delevigne & Elon Musk Probed After Friend’s Testimony Resurfaces

As Johnny Depp’s defamation battle against Amber Heard plays out in a Virginia court, there are many rumors and allegations resurfacing about the former couple.

In Depp’s attempt to disprove allegations made by Heard implying that he abused her throughout their marriage, his legal team has been leveling some allegations of their own against his ex-wife.

One of them is that Heard had an affair with Tesla founder Elon Musk while she and Depp were still married.

These rumors have been circulating since Heard and Musk began publicly dating in 2017, after she and Depp divorced.

But, those following the case, have also unearthed a surprising third character in this alleged affair — Cara Delevigne.

Did Amber Heard have an affair with Elon Musk and Cara Delevigne?

This allegation was first made in Depp’s libel case against “The Sun” after the British tabloid called him a “wife-beater.”

In 2019, the ex-husband of Heard’s friend Raquel “Rocky” Pennington – not the famous MMA fighter – testified that his wife had told him that Heard had a three-way affair with the billionaire businessman and the British model.

Josh Drew testified that the affair took place in the downtown LA penthouse that Depp and Heard shared.

Drew was also in the penthouse on May 21, 2016 – the day Heard and Depp’s marital issues were first made public after police were called to a domestic disturbance at the property.

Drew and his then-wife were reportedly living rent-free in one of Depp’s other apartments near the penthouse

Elon Musk has denied having a threesome with Cara Delevigne and Amber Heard.

In 2020, Musk rejected the theory that he and Delevigne had ever had sexual relations and denied having an affair with Heard.

“Cara and I are friends – but we’ve never been intimate. She would confirm this,” he told Page Six.

“Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!”

Musk is reportedly still listed as a potential witness for Heard in Depp’s defamation lawsuit and may be called to take the stand.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s legal battle is ongoing.

In the latest revelation in Depp’s case against Heard, a clinical and forensic psychologist hired by Depp’s legal team to evaluate Heard has suggested that the “Aquaman” actress may have borderline personality disorder and histrionic disorder.

The psychologist also rejected Heard’s claims that she had suffered post-traumatic stress from her relationship with Depp.

Officers who responded to the domestic disturbance call in 2016 have also been taking the stand with each of them testifying that they did not see any evidence of a crime. Depp was no longer present at the property when police arrived and Heard declined to give any details other than that she had an argument with her husband.

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.