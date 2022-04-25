TikTok Star Tinx Under Fire After Old Tweets About Kim Kardashian, Asian Community & 'Fat People' Resurface

TikTok star Tinx, who earned the nickname as the internet's "big sister" has recently come under fire for a slew of controversial tweets that have resurfaced.

Tinx, whose real name is Christina Najjar, is a 31-year-old influencer who gained notoriety on TikTok for during the lockdown of the pandemic.

Her content consisted of pop culture commentary, a series called "rich mom starter pack," and videos of her talking to the camera in way that made people feel as if they were listening to a friend on FaceTime.

Now, however, her fandom might be wavvering as followers unearth some of her more controversial moments.

Tinx's old tweets have stirred outrage among her fans.

Over the weekend a series of Najjar's old tweets from 2012-2014 were dredged up and made public, including ones where she took aim at Kim Kardashian, Tori Spelling, and Lindsey Lohan by calling them "fat" and "pathetic."

There were also a slew of tweets from 2020 that Najjar had retweeted and liked that were blatantly xenophobic towards Chinese people relating to COVID-19.

Most of the resurfaced tweets were posted to the subreddit r/tinxsnark, and were later addressed by journalist Sophie Ross on her Substack, Twitter, and during her appearance on the 'So Bad It's Good' podcast with Ryan Bailey.

Many of Najjar's fans expressed their disbelief over her controversial and problematic tweets, especially when much of her current content focuses on self-love, body positivity, and women supporting women.

Tinx issued an apology over the now-deleted tweets.

Just a day after many of her old tweets began to go viral on social media, Najjar released a statement on her Instagram account in which she expressed that she's "beyond embarrassed" and "wants to own it."

"About 10 years ago, I sent some truly nasty, mean, horrible tweets," she wrote.

"I called people that I had never met fat, pathetic and ugly. I even called Kim Kardashian fat, which is ironic considering she is my number one idol and person I look up to. When I read the tweets back, I am ashamed and embarrassed. They are mean spirited, and I am not mean-spirited—but I used to be."

While her apology addressed the problematic tweets she'd made from 2012-2014, fans were upset that she didn't acknowledge the more recent xenophobic tweets that were made within the last two years.

"Let me tell you about the girl who wrote those tweets," she continued. "I was 21, and deeply, deeply insecure. I hated myself and had a bad relationship with my body."

Najjar explained that she had "tried on many hats" one of which being "a mean tweeter."

She acknowledged that only insecure people tear down others, and that "being mean is not funny."

"If you've been following me for a little bit, you know they are not representative of who I am. I am very sorry. I am a work in progress," she concluded.

