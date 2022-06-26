8 Celebrities Who Don't Speak To Their Children — And Why

Families are complicated, especially families that are constantly being scrutinized under the public lens.

Unfortunately, some celebrities have run into roadblocks when it comes to dealing with their family members, especially celebrity parents and their children.

Here are 8 celebrity parents who don't speak to their children.

1. Anthony Hopkins

The Oscar-winning actor told Radio Times in May 2018 that he is estranged from his only daughter, Abigail Hopkins, 48, and doesn't know if she has any children of her own.

"I don't have any idea," Hopkins said when asked if he is a grandfather. "People break up. Families split and you get on with your life. People make choices. I don't care one way or the other."

The pair lost contact after reuniting in the 1990s, after she made two cameos in his films, "Shadowlands" and "The Remains of the Day."

It was reported that Hopkins had left Abigail's mother and his first wife, Petronella Barker, when Abigail was still a baby.

2. Tom Cruise

After the actor divorced Katie Holmes in 2012, Cruise has reportedly not seen their daughter, Suri for a decade.

According to In Touch Weekly, Cruise's involvement with Scientology is to blame for the lack of relationship between him and his daughter, after Holmes was labeled a "suppressive person" for speaking out negatively about the religion.

A source told The National Enquirer, "[Tom] doesn't seem interested in being part of Suri's day-to-day life. Katie does her best to be a hands-on mom, but there's no replacing her father."

3. Rosie O'Donnell

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

The comedian and television personality has been estranged from her adopted daughter Chelsea for years now.

In August 2015, the issue between the two began after O'Donnell tweeted that Chelsea, then 17, was missing. She was eventually found at the home of an alleged drug dealer whom she had met on Tinder, according to Page Six.

Their relationship endured many ups and downs but by May 2017, Chelsea, who was 19 at the time, married 31-year-old Nicki Alliegro, telling the Daily Mail that O'Donnell had been verbally abusive.

O'Donnell herself denied the accusations, telling the Daily Mail, "Chelsea is mentally ill. [She] has been in and out of hospitals most of her life. Born addicted to heroin. She has had a tough road."

"She is not capable of truth or reason. She has not been in touch with anyone since her husband tried to extort $9,000 from this family."

4. Woody Allen

The filmmaker is estranged from his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, who accused him of sexually abusing her as a child, and his son Ronan Farrow.

Dylan, whom Allen shared with his ex-girlfriend Mia Farrow, first spoke about the allegations in 1993, however, a prosecutor decided not to pursue the charges against Allen, allegedly to spare Dylan from a trial, who was 7 at the time.

In an open letter to The New York Times in 2014, Dylan brought up the allegations again, and several more times during the height of the MeToo movement.

As for Ronan, he is estranged from his father in part because he supports his sister.

In a statement posted to his social media in May 2018, Ronan wrote, "My mother did an extraordinary job raising us ... After relentless legal scrutiny of my mother's parenting — and efforts to discredit her — she was granted sole custody to protect us from Woody Allen."

"We all grew up with offers from him to speak out against our mother in exchange for support. I believe my sister."

5. Mia Farrow

Lev Radin / Shutterstock

The 77-year-old actress is reportedly estranged from her two adopted children son Moses and daughter Soon-Yi Previn.

Both of them allege that Farrow abused them while they were children, and have also spoken against Dylan's accusations against Woody Allen.

In May 2018, Moses wrote on his blog, "I'm a very private person and not at all interested in public attention, but given the incredibly inaccurate and misleading attacks on my father, Woody Allen, I feel that I can no longer stay silent as he continues to be condemned for a crime he did not commit."

Moses accused Mia of physically and verbally abusing him and his siblings, noting that Previn, who later married Allen, received the brunt of it.

6. Caitlyn Jenner

In May 2018, while speaking to Vice News, Jenner admitted that she "spends a lot of time by myself" and she doesn't always speak to her children.

According to People, Jenner skipped out on her son Brody's wedding to attend the Vienna Life Ball.

Brody, who Caitlyn shares with ex-wife Linda Thompson, even confronted his father during a 2013 episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" about her general absence from his life, but Caitlyn refused to talk about it.

7. Jackie Chan

Chan's daughter, Etta Ng, has made claims that she has been estranged from her father for years.

According to People, Chan has never acknowledged his daughter, who was born through an affair Chan had with former beauty queen Elaine Ng while still married to his current wife, Joan Lin.

In an interview with Express, Etta said, "I would not say that [Jackie Chan] is my dad. I would say 'Oh, Jackie Chan, an actor.'"

8. Bill Hudson

Bill Hudson has been estranged from his children, Kate and Oliver Hudson, whom he shares with actress Goldie Hawn.

In an interview with Howard Stern in September 2016, Kate revealed that her father's presence in her life "teetered out" when she was a child, but she doesn't hold any ill feelings towards him.

However, their relationship really soured when Oliver posted an Instagram photo of him, Bill, and Kate with the caption: "Happy Abandonment Day" on Father's Day in 2015.

In an interview with the Daily Mail following the post, Bill spoke about the incident, saying, "I had five birth children but I now consider myself a father of three. I no longer recognize Oliver and Kate as my own.

"[Oliver] is dead to me now, as is Kate. I am mourning their loss even though they are still walking this earth."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.