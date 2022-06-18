Inside The Theory That B.J. Novak Is Secretly The Father Of Mindy Kaling's Two Kids

The theory that B.J. Novak is Mindy Kaling's kids' father has long piqued fans' interests.

B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling have been close friends since their time on the sitcom "The Office" and their close friendship has caused a lot of people to think that Kaling's co-star is her baby daddy.

Novak and Kaling played an on-screen couple, Kelly and Ryan on “The Office,” and even had a romance in real life.

Novak has also spoken about those rumors claiming that they had a complicated relationship. He said, “No one, including us, ever really knew, ‘Is this dating? Is this not dating?’ We were never really dating, we were never really not dating.”

Kaling, on the other hand, mentioned that the two did date on and off for years but they are just friends now, however, fans suspect more.

Is B.J. Novak the father of Mindy Kaling’s children?

It has been widely theorized that Novak is secretly the father of Kaling's children but neither of the actors has ever confirmed this.

Mindy Kaling is raising her children as a single mother.

The "Mindy Project" star has two children, a daughter named Katherine who was born 2017, she gave birth to her son Spencer in 2020.

Kaling has implied that her first pregnancy was unplanned saying, "I always knew I wanted to be a mom, but I would have put it off and put it off. I’m happy that it happened when it did. I would have put it off indefinitely.”

She has not clarified whether her son was planned.

The biggest celebrity conspiracy theory I'm sitting on right now is that Mindy Kaling refuses to show her babies face cause she has BJ Novak's nose and it'll confirm BJ Novak is her baby daddy. — Hellfire Club VP (@AfroRoseBlossom) August 30, 2019

B.J. Novak is the godfather of both of Mindy Kaling's children.

Kaling has confirmed that Novak is the godfather of both of her children.

After the birth of her daughter, Kaling commented on the dating rumors that still follow the former co-stars.

“If I was on the outside looking at it, I would think the same thing,” she told GoodHousekeeping. “But the truth is that B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend. He’s the godfather to my daughter, he comes over like once a week. Sometimes he’ll come over just to hang out with her.”

Mindy Kaling has never revealed the identity of the father of her children.

Kaling has mentioned that she is quite private when it comes to her kids and doesn't share photos of their faces on social media.

She also kept her pregnancies largely secret, revealing on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" in 2020 that she barely left the house during her second pregnancy to avoid being seen.

“I do feel entitled to have privacy about my daughter and my relationships,” Kaling said.

“That’s a boundary, but it’s a very small boundary. Everything else I really don’t have any issue sharing.”

As Kaling has kept her kids' lives quite private, she has been asked numerous times about who their biological father is.

However, she told The New York Times that she wants to keep it private and doesn’t plan on revealing her kids' father any time soon.

"My feeling is that, until I speak to my daughter about that, I'm not going to talk to anyone else about it."

