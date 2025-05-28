5 Celebrities Reportedly Banned From Restaurants For Being Terrible Customers

Being rich and famous might bring a life of luxury and exclusive perks, but it doesn't always guarantee good manners. Some stars have been known to be less-than-charming to service staff, earning tabloid headlines for their bad behavior.

From throwing tantrums to yelling at waiters, these celebrities have allegedly been barred from some of the world's most popular restaurants and have to face the consequences of their actions.

Here are 5 celebrities who were reportedly banned from restaurants for being terrible customers:

1. Sonja Morgan

Sam Aronov | Shutterstock

Ex-"Real Housewives of New York City" star Sonja Morgan was reportedly banned from Italian hotspot Tucci for refusing to pay a $1,000 bill. She allegedly tried to demand that her bill be comped because she is a single mother. Page Six reported that a source claimed, "She was absolutely hysterical and refused to pay. It was like she was filming a 'Housewives' episode, shouting, 'I’m a celebrity!'"

Morgan reportedly paid the bill (with tip) by the following Monday, but she is no longer welcome at the establishment. She had previously been given comped meals at this restaurant, and it is believed that she assumed her meal would be free on this visit as well.

2. Zachary Quinto

Ron Adar | Shutterstock

The "Star Trek" actor was allegedly banned from Toronto restaurant Manita after he yelled at the staff, caused a host to cry, and made other diners uncomfortable. The restaurant called Quinto out on their Instagram story, saying that other celebrities were welcome but told him to take his business elsewhere.

The Instagram story confirmed that Quinto "Yelled at our staff like an entitled child after he didn't reply to two texts to inform him his table was ready and refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren't available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for."

3. James Corden

Kathy Hutchins | Shutterstock

Restaurateur Keith McNally, owner of Balthazar in NYC, posted on Instagram that James Corden is effectively banned from his restaurant. "James Corden is a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago," McNally wrote in the caption before detailing two specific incidents.

The owner claimed that Corden was nasty to a manager after finding a hair in his food, saying, “Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I [won't] write any nasty reviews [on] Yelp or anything like that."

On another visit, Corden allegedly flipped out on a server when his wife, Julia Carey, received an egg-yolk omelette and found some egg whites mixed in. When the kitchen remade the dish and accidentally sent it out with home fries instead of salad, Corden began yelling, "You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!"

4. Ruby Rose

Lev Radin | Shutterstock

Australian actress and "Orange is the New Black" star Ruby Rose was kicked out of a New Orleans bar in 2016 after reportedly throwing a tantrum, cursing at the bartender, and throwing food. The owner, Seung Hong, reported that he had to boot her from the establishment.

Rose took to Facebook to claim she was egged on when the bartender mocked her sobriety, but she didn't dispute throwing the food. She was regretful for reacting to the situation, but concluded her post by writing, "Maybe next time I won’t throw fries, then again, maybe next time that bartender won’t tell someone who is sober to 'go call your [expletive] sponsor!'"

5. Britney Spears

Tinseltown | Shutterstock

Pop star Britney Spears was allegedly asked to leave the exclusive Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in 2007 for odd behavior. The UK Sun (via Today) reported one incident that involved smearing a plate of gourmet food on her face. Due to her erratic actions, she was asked to leave.

Disgruntled guests reportedly demanded that she be removed from the establishment and banned forever. A source told the UK Sun that "The diners were disgusted. You wouldn’t expect that from a teenager in a fast-food joint." Of course, we know now that a lot was going on behind the scenes in Spears' life.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.