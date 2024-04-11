Caitlyn Jenner Says ‘Good Riddance’ To OJ Simpson And Gets A Brutal Reminder

OJ Simpson’s family announced that the former NFL star died of cancer at age 76 on April 10, 2024. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” his family’s message read.

Simpson’s role as an award-winning athlete was overshadowed by his acquittal in the 1995 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

Among the media figureheads commenting on Simpson’s passing, one is being called out for her alleged misdeeds.

Caitlyn Jenner said ‘Good Riddance’ to OJ Simpson and got a brutal reminder from her past.

Her decision to speak up about Simpson’s death was criticized on social media, as people pointed out that she’s not exactly innocent in the eyes of the universe, either. As writer Meecham Meriweather noted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, OJ Simpson, and Caitlyn Jenner share some less-than-positive attributes.

Both of y’all killed people and got off so maybe you need to sit this one out https://t.co/zRuOCpCmI1 — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) April 11, 2024

“Both of y’all killed people and got off so maybe you need to sit this one out,” Meriweather’s comment stated.

In 2015, Caitlyn was involved in a four-car accident in which a 69-year-old woman named Kimberly Howe died.

She was not charged with vehicular manslaughter after the accident. Lawyers made the claim that they couldn’t prove that her driving was negligent, so no charges were filed.

Yet OJ Simpson and Caitlyn Jenner’s pasts are tied together in more ways than one, as the two were connected on a personal level, as well.

Caitlyn Jenner met Kris Jenner in 1990, one year before Kris got divorced from her first husband, Robert Kardashian, the lawyer who defended Simpson during his murder trial in 1995.

Caitlyn and Kris were married from 1991 until 2015. They share two children, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

Caitlyn Jenner has been vocal about her connection to OJ Simpson and what she really thinks about his acquittal.

In 2021, Caitlyn offered her perspective on "Big Brother: Australia," saying, “Obviously, he did it, and he got away with it, and at one point, he even told Nicole, ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it because I’m OJ Simpson.’”

In 2023, Caitlyn appeared on the "Full Send" podcast, outlining just how close she’d been to Simpson in the '90s.

When asked if she knew OJ Simpson, Caitlyn responded, “Oh yeah, I knew him very well.”

“Just a few weeks before the murder, we were on vacation with OJ and Nicole,” she continued. “Kris and I, all down going to Cabo, six weeks before… Yeah, so I was, unfortunately, very close to it… Nicole was… I was at her house, like, two days before it happened. It was horrible.”

It could be said that both OJ Simpson and Caitlyn Jenner were able to negotiate their alleged innocence based on their fame and status. It could also be said, as Meriweather pointed out so succinctly, that people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers celebrity gossip, pop culture analysis, and all things to do with the entertainment industry.