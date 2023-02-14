Bride Tells Friend She Needs To 'Cover Up' Skin So Wedding Guests Won't Be 'Queasy During Dinner'

A woman decided to leave her friend's wedding after hearing the inappropriate comment she made about her skin condition.

Posting to the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA) — a forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them — she explained that she has psoriasis, which shows up all over her body.

The bride told her friend to 'cover-up' her skin condition so the other wedding guests won't be 'queasy during dinner.'

In her Reddit post, the woman, 24, wrote that she suffers from psoriasis, which presents like vitiligo all over her body, with a few spots present on the sides of her face.

"I’ve always been pretty embarrassed as I cannot cake on enough makeup to truly cover my psoriasis as it is textured and thick, and on top of that, no matter what I do or however I attempt to apply said makeup it always looks horrible," she remarked.

Her doctor also recommended that she try to avoid applying makeup to any of the psoriasis spots, as it will make them worse.

Before her friend's wedding, she made sure to buy a dress that would conceal most of her body as she didn't want to draw any unwanted attention to herself.

The entire week leading up to the ceremony, she even attempted testing concealers on the remaining spots that were exposed, but as her doctor said, she realized those areas were just becoming irritated.

"My boyfriend who was attending the wedding with me told me I shouldn’t worry about it and that it would be better if I stopped trying to cover them as it was just making it worse," she continued.

Upon arriving at the wedding, she was having a pleasant experience and everything was going well until the bride pulled her aside before they all left for cocktail hour at the reception.

The bride asked her friend if she would be going home to cover up her psoriasis.

"I was a little taken aback and explained I couldn’t as the entire week I had been testing concealers and it made it 20 times worse."

Her friend didn't seem to care, saying she didn't want her wedding guests to see her skin condition and become "queasy during dinner."

The woman's boyfriend immediately stepped in, telling the bride that she wouldn't be going home to cover up anything, and actually, the two of them would be just leaving the wedding entirely.

"She was pissed off and extremely angry at that choice, and ever since then she’s been ranting to our friends about it."

A majority of people who commented on her Reddit post agreed that she was NTA (Not The A-hole).

"It’s not like you deliberately dyed your hair fluorescent pink, it’s a disease and there isn’t a lot you can do about it," one user wrote.

Another user added, "No need for drama at someone else's wedding, and neither is there any need to stay where you aren't welcome."

"This friendship sounds like it's a lot of work on your behalf to manage her acceptance. Good riddance."

A third user chimed in, "Your 'friend' is not your friend. My friend with psoriasis came to my wedding and no one had a thing to say about it.

"My husband and I were just happy he was there to share in our celebration."

