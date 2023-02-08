Mother-In-Law Tries To Stop Bride From Editing Her Dress In Wedding Photos After She Defied The Dress Code

For a bride, her wedding day is meant to be the most special day with no bumps or hiccups that can disrupt any part of the ceremony.

However, one bride was forced to take matters into her own hands after her mother-in-law showed up on the day of her wedding in a dress that didn't adhere to the strict dress code she had set for all of the wedding guests.

Posting to the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA) — a forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them — she explained that she is a very "detail-oriented" person and she made sure to put a lot of effort into planning her wedding.

The bride's mother-in-law knowingly wore the wrong color dress to her wedding.

In her Reddit post, she wrote that for her wedding she explicitly told her parents, her husband's parents, her grandparents, and his grandparents that they would have to wear pink and black at the ceremony.

"I wanted parents and grandparents to also wear our wedding colors so the wedding photos would be cohesive. I specifically spoke with each person and told them the color scheme and how I would very much like everyone to color coordinate."

This is becoming an increasingly common wedding trend for couple who want a particular vibe for their big day.

Blame social media, if you like, but wedding trends online often encourage those planning a wedding to set some kind of theme for guests to follow.

Before the wedding, this bride from Reddit offered to take her mother-in-law shopping to find a dress but she promptly declined the invitation, saying she would just go with her friends.

The night before the wedding rehearsal, the bride's mother asked her daughter's mother-in-law what she was wearing to the ceremony, and she promised she had bought a dress in the designated wedding colors.

However, that wasn't the case.

On the day of the ceremony, while the bride was getting ready, her mother-in-law came in and she was shocked to see that instead of a pink or black dress, she was instead wearing royal purple.

"She doesn’t wear makeup that often, and I was shocked to see she was wearing neon blue eyeshadow and bright pink lipstick. Her husband wore a matching tie," she wrote.

While she was extremely angered at her mother-in-law and father-in-law's attire, she decided to hold her tongue and ignore it.

"My [father-in-law] asked me how he looked during [the wedding] pictures and I responded, 'you and [mother-in-law] stick out like big sore purple thumbs.'"

She told him that there was a specific dress code and the two of them had broken it by wearing whatever color attire they wanted.

He claimed to not know there was a dress code, telling the bride that her mother-in-law had presented him with the tie to wear.

The bride told her mother-in-law that her photo would be digitally altered in the wedding pictures.

When her mother-in-law approached later in the night and asked what was wrong, the bride candidly told her that it was her outfit choice that was the problem.

"She said she never bought a dress that would go with our wedding colors and planned on wearing the purple dress she found. It was more true to her and that’s what mattered."

Instead of arguing further, the bride told her mother-in-law she would just edit the photos of her dress in post-production, which angered the woman, who demanded that she do no such thing.

"She said I would not adjust anything, they paid for the pictures and I would not alter anything."

The bride replied, saying, " any picture I post with her in it will be altered on my end, so they have no control [over] what I do," before excusing herself and going back to the wedding.

She explained that her mother-in-law will often make snide comments and tries to make things about herself constantly.

"[She makes] little comments like, 'well I am the mother of the groom, my opinion counts.' Or, 'I can make decisions too, I’m the mother of the groom and we are helping pay for this wedding.'"

As a result of her mother-in-law's behavior, the bride refuses to listen to her excuses especially since she knew about the dress code and still chose to ignore it.

Most people who commented on the bride's Reddit post agreed that she was NTA (Not The A-hole).

"Those are your photos, not hers. If they didn't intend those photos as a gift (meaning you get free reign), then they should have made that clear way before the wedding," one user wrote.

Another user added, "She knew what she was doing, and from the sound of it she went out of her way to be as ostentatious as possible. This is YOUR wedding, and it is not about her.

"I don't think asking people to color coordinate is an unreasonable ask at all, but it's like she went out of her way to draw as much attention to herself as possible."

A third user chimed in, "While I think telling people what colors to wear, asking guests to alter appearances is always a weird ask, your [mother-in-law] agreed and kept up the ruse she was going to accommodate your request."

"She knew what she was doing. I hope your husband is supportive because it seems like you’re in for a lifetime of these kinds of stunts," a fourth user pointed out.

To avoid ending up in this bride's position, a wedding planner on TikTok urged people to keep in mind that not every guest will want to buy a whole new outfit for a wedding.

So, it's best to keep a broad range of colors and styles in mind when setting a theme.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.