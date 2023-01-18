Maid Of Honor Asks If She's Wrong For Canceling Wedding Cake She Paid For After Getting Kicked Out Of Bridal Party

Weddings can be a stressful time for anyone involved, especially the maid of honor since a majority of the responsibilities fall to them.

That is why one woman decided to take her bridal frustrations to Reddit’s “r/AmIthA--hole” (AITA) thread, a place where folks can vent online about the conflicts in their lives.

She shared the story about what happened after she was disinvited to her ex-best friend’s wedding.

The maid of honor was uninvited from the wedding, but she was still expected to fulfill her wedding duties.

The post began with the woman revealing that her ex-best friend got married over a weekend.

"I was supposed to be the maid of honor, but she removed me from the wedding over a dispute regarding my makeup, hair, and ‘disinterest in the wedding,’” she wrote.

“She uninvited me from the wedding after I told friends my side of the story.”

“I was responsible for the cake at the wedding, but canceled the order,” she continued.

The disinvited maid of honor made that decision because she was uninvited and “wanted to be reimbursed” for all of her “investments in this wedding.”

“I told the bride I wasn't going to bring the cake over for them,” she continued.

“The new maid of honor went to pick up the cake and learned that I had canceled the order.”

It was strange for the bride to even expect a cake after she removed her from the wedding.

She canceled the cake order instead of bringing it to the wedding, which angered the bride.

“They were able to get another cake, but it apparently wasn't as nice,” she wrote.

She even got some pushback for her actions from a few parties involved.

“The bride, groom, and my sister (who attended) told me it was unfair to cancel the cake.

“My sister thinks I should have let them enjoy their special day and then later discussed getting my money back,” she continued.

“The bride refers to the cake as a gift and claims that a gift cannot be returned. The groom just agrees with literally anything his precious wife says.”

It’s safe to say that the former maid of honor was not happy about her dismissal from the wedding.

Reddit users said she was not in the wrong and made light of the bride's anger.

One user made light of the situation in the comments, “I guess you could say the bride wanted to.. puts on sunglasses ..have her cake and eat it too.”

“So they [uninvited you] from the wedding but believed they were still entitled to the cake you had paid for. They are all ridiculous if they think that is normal,” wrote another.

A third wrote, “Why they assumed you'd still pay for a cake for a wedding YOU can't even attend baffles me.”

Taylor Haynes is a writer based in Chicago. She covers entertainment, news and human interest stories at YourTango. You can find her on Instagram here.