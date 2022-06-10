4 Signs Beyoncé Is Getting Ready To Drop A New Album

Nobody Beyoncé makes moves within the industry without the Beyhives noticing, and they think they found something big.

The singer has not released a solo album since "Lemonade" in 2016 so fans have been eagerly awaiting more.

Beyoncé did release a joint album with Jay-Z, "Everything Is Love" in 2018, "The Lion King: The Gift" in 2019 and the "Homecoming" live album too.

She also recently appeared on the "King Richard" soundtrack with her song "Be Alive" which she performed at the 94th Academy Awards.

But going six years without a solo album it's quite a long time, and the fans want more.

Are we due for an album release?

Is Beyoncé releasing a new album?

Here are all the clues fans have spotted that has them thinking her seventh studio album is coming soon.

1. Beyoncé has removed all her social media profile photos.

Fans woke up in this morning to notice something shocking, all her profile images had been deleted, and now the Beyhive is beginning to wonder if she's dropping some new music.

She may be preparing to replace her profile photos with something related to her album.

2. The CEO of Beyoncé's record label was linked to a rumor about her new album.

Music industry website Hits Daily Double ran a story about Sony Music group chairman Rob Stringer and the industry's success. Beyoncé is signed to Columbia Records which falls under the Sony umbrella.

The article noted that there are "strong rumors of Harry Styles and Beyoncé's rounding out the fiscal year (ending 3/30/2022) with potential blockbuster sets."

While we've passed March already and we're well into June, the publication was correct about Styles releasing and album so maybe Beyoncé is next.

3. Beyoncé fans think timing is perfect.

The hive as soon as news broke of Beyoncé deleting her avi’s on her socials :#BeyonceIsBack

pic.twitter.com/QNzdoJd0c3 — MALIK. (@MalikThaElite) June 10, 2022

Adele released her recent studio album "30" in 2021; there's nobody Beyoncé needs to compete with for the first quarter of 2022 except Harry Styles.

4. Beyoncé says a new era is coming.

In an August interview with Harpers Bazaar, Beyoncé said, "With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again."

She also added, "I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I've been in the studio for a year and a half."

Beyoncé also explained her process of creating music, saying that "sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare."

"One chours can gave up to 200 stacked harmonies." she continued.

She has yet to reveal the name of her new album and everything about it but she has concluded "Yes, the music is coming!"

Whatever the result, Queen B is bound for something big; let's hope it's not just another drop of the IVY Park clothing collection.

