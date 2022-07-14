AOC Sexually Harassed By Conspiracy Theorist Making Comments About Her Body On Capitol Hill Steps

New York Congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, was sexually harassed as she walked up the Capitol steps by a right-wing conspiracy theorist named Alex Stein.

Stein catcalled AOC during a selfie video that shows her walking toward him to confront him.

This is pretty standard fare for Stein, however, who has made his presence known on the internet as a troll and self-proclaimed “comedian.”

As AOC walked up the Capitol steps, he said she was his favorite “big booty latina” who “wants to kill babies,” referring to her support for the Roe v. Wade ruling that was recently overturned.

As policemen stood by and watched Stein repeatedly harass politicians on the Capitol steps, AOC called it “a bummer to work in an institution that openly allowed this,” pointing out that talking about it would only invite more harassment.

Here is a video he posted of the incident. I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I’ll do it myself but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today pic.twitter.com/RdwCNBDIBb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2022

Proving her right, Stein tweeted in response that “if only they had a sense of humor this wouldn’t be a viral story every time.”

Who is Alex Stein?

Stein is a right-wing social media personality known for trolling the left and sharing conspiracy theories.

His Twitter bio claims that he’s a “Cat Maximalist” and “Host of the Conspiracy Castle,” with around 175k followers on the platform.

The more active YouTube channel that he runs, titled simply with his name, has 183k subscribers and hosts all of his "comedic" stunts that typically involve politics in some way.

Located in Dallas, Texas, Stein makes it a habit to troll politicians like AOC in order to gain views and followers, performing various routines at city council meetings or “exposing” politicians as they walk around in public.

Earlier this year, Stein went semi-viral for performing a uniquely-created rap about Ukraine, Russian despot Vladimir Putin, and gas prices in front of the Plano, Texas, city council.

After the stunt, Stein was brought onto Tucker Carlson’s show on FOX News in order to talk about how he’s being “tinkled on” by the government and wished to make them nervous about what he will do next.

While he has made his political stance clear by opposing the right to abortions and mask mandates, he doesn’t discriminate when it comes to his trolling.

Alex Stein has also targeted Republicans.

At a GOP convention in Texas back in June 2022, Stein filmed a video where he followed Congressman Dan Crenshaw around and repeatedly called him “eyepatch McCain” and a “globalist RINO,” which stands for “Republican In Name Only.”

In response to the headlines about the confrontation, Crenshaw tweeted “This is what happens when angry little boys like [Alex Stein] don’t grow up and can’t get girlfriends.”

On the same day and the same steps where he harassed AOC, Stein also harassed Congressman Adam Kinzinger, calling him a “RINO” as well but labeling him a “traitor” for his prosecution of former President Donald Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“You know January 6 wasn’t bad,” he said, calling him a “scumbag” and a “douche,” among other things.

