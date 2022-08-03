Fans Notice Ariana Grande's Subtle Tribute To Ex Mac Miller In New Makeup Line

It has been almost four years since Mac Miller passed away but Ariana Grande is still finding ways to keep his memory alive.

Miller passed away from an accidental overdose in September 2018, months after splitting from Grande.

The late rapper's ex-girlfriend has made many nods to Miller in songs but now fans think she's paying tribute to him once again.

Ariana Grande's R.E.M. Beauty lip oil may be dedicated to Mac Miller.

The lip oil is named "Pickin Petals" — a phrase Miller mentions in his verse on Grande's 2013 song "The Way."

Fans believe @ArianaGrande named her new @rembeauty lip oil after Mac Miller’s lyrics on their collaboration, “The Way” pic.twitter.com/gaYFSBl4ct — AG7 (@AG7Source) June 21, 2022

The song is what first connected the two artists though they didn't begin their romantic relationship until 2016.

On the song, Miller raps, "I'm thinking 'bout her every second, every hour/ Do my singing in the shower/ Picking petals off the flowers like."

Fans first made the connection between the lyrics and the product when TikToker Kaylie Vasquez posted a video with the caption, "When you get the r.e.m beauty lip oil in "pickin petals" and realize Ari keeps dropping us little reminders of Mac."

Fans agreed in the comment section, with one writing, "Omg I never even noticed this now I need."

The lip oil, which is part of Grande's chapter 3 collection of r.e.m, is described on the site as "sheer peachy pink with rosy scent & chamomile."

Mac Miller passed away in 2018.

On September 7, 2018, Miller was found unresponsive by his assistant at his Los Angeles home and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Two months after his passing, the autopsy confirmed the cause of death as accidental drug overdose from mixed drug toxicity. Fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol were found in his system, as stated by NBC.

Miller's dealer was sentenced to eleven years in prison, but some wondered was Miller's dealer responsible for his passing.

Grande, who had seperated from the rapper in May of the same year, honored two weeks after his passing with touching Instagram photos, one of a black and white with Miller looking up to the camera and then a video of the two together laughing with a heartbreaking tribute written below.

"I'm so sorry I couldn't fix or take your pain away; I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you're okay now. rest."

Kurtis Condra covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics for YourTango. He is also a poet based in San Francisco, California. You can keep up with his poetic journey on Instagram.