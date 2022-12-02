Kenan Thompson Allegedly Dating 19-Year-Old Musician He Reportedly Mentored

Kenan Thompson has recently sparked dating rumors with a much younger woman.

Thompson, 44, has caused a mass of fan speculation after he was recently spotted out with a 19-year-old musician, Aria Lisslo.

A photo of the alleged couple, which was shared on Reddit, showed Thompson and Lisslo during a night out at an ice-skating rink.

According to reports, the 'SNL' comedian and Lisslo have developed a "close friendship," and Thompson allegedly people within his circle that he's "mentoring" Lisslo.

Thompson and Lisslo have also been spotted out on other occasions, including at theme parks, concerts, and rumored fashion shows.

Lisslo, who recently turned 19 in October 2022, reportedly celebrated with a birthday dinner hosted by Thompson.

The young musician was even invited to the set of 'Saturday Night Live,' where she was photographed wearing a wristband during the live taping of the comedy sketch show in October 2022.

Who is Aria Lisslo?

Lisslo, 19, is a singer-songwriter based in New York City, who also has experience as a mixing and mastering engineer.

Lisslo is a musician whose work cover pop, soul and R&B genres.

She attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, a public school in New York City known for its famous alumni, including Nicki Minaj, Timothée Chalamet, and Jennifer Aniston.

In an interview with Twenty Minutes Later, Lisslo shared that while at LaGuardia, she spent four years being classically trained.

"I auditioned for vocal music and got in," Lisslo told the publication, adding that while attending LaGuardia, she "lost [her] passion for music."

Lisslo revealed that she grew up listening to music and developed her passion for songwriting while in elementary school.

"Everyone had to pick an instrument, so I picked the cello,” she said. “I loved learning how to read sheet music. This sounds so cliche but, when music is written down, it’s like reading an entirely different language.”

It wasn't until the pandemic hit that the young musician began teaching herself music production, learning how to record, mix, and master her own songs.

"I was no longer going to school and I was able to explore the things that I liked about music," she recalled. "At the start of quarantine, I taught myself production. I was bad at it at first, but I worked really hard to get better."

"I write, record, play, produce, mix and master everything I do. Because of that, there was such a long learning process."

Kenan Thompson has been linked to Lisslo after filing for divorce from his wife.

In June 2022, Thompson reportedly filed for divorce from Christina Evangeline, 33, to whom he was married for 11 years.

The former couple wed in 2011, when Thompson was 33 and Evangeline was 22, during a ceremony at the Georgia Aquarium. They share two children, Georgia Marie, 8, and Gianna Michelle, 3.

Following Thompson and Evangeline's divorce, the comedian's ex-wife began dating Thompson's former 'SNL' co-star, Chris Redd.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, despite the speculation of infidelity, Evangeline and Redd only started dating after she and Thompson had split.

