Source Claims Kenan Thompson Had Chris Redd Fired From SNL Over Alleged Affair With His Wife

After news broke that Kenan Thompson's ex-wife is now dating Thompson's "SNL" costar, Chris Redd, a source claims that the affair caused Thompson to have Redd fired from the comedy sketch show.

According to a blind submission posted by celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi, an anonymous source claimed that "Kenan had Chris Redd fired after he was found having an affair with his wife."

They also provided a photo of Redd walking in the West Village in New York City beside a "mystery woman," which many believe to be Thompson's ex-wife, Christina Evangeline.

On September 20, PEOPLE confirmed that Redd, who has been the longest-running cast member on "SNL" for the past five seasons, was the latest member to leave the show before the start of its 48th season.

"Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth," Redd told PEOPLE.

"Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I'm grateful to [creator] Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can't thank you all enough."

While TMZ reported that Redd and Evangeline were dating, a source close to the couple claimed that there is "no bad blood" between Thompson and Redd.

Did Christina Evangeline cheat on Kenan Thompson with Chris Redd?

The source told TMZ that Evangeline, 33, and Redd, 37, became official within the past year and that there was no cheating or overlap in the relationships.

According to Entertainment Tonight, "Chris and Christina Evangeline are dating. The two know each other through SNL since Chris worked with her ex, Kenan Thompson," a source revealed.

"They started dating after Kenan and Christina split."

They added that while the new romance is quite new, Redd and Evangeline "are having a lot of fun and [it's] really going well."

In April 2021, Thompson and Evangeline called it quits after being married for 10 years.

A source told TMZ that the couple has reportedly been separated for more than a year, and in June 2022, news emerged Thompson filed paperwork in May to end his marriage with Evangeline.

In the sealed filings, per TMZ, Thompson, who married Evangeline in 2011, requested a 50/50 split for their two daughters, Georgia Marie, 7, and Gianna Michelle, 3.

While Thompson and Evangeline kept their relationship mostly out of the public eye, during an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," the comedian joked about his wife not finding a plot point on his sitcom "Kenan" funny.

The show, which was a fictionalized version of Thompson's life, featured a plot point where Thompson was a widow, something that Evangeline "didn't love."

"She was like, 'Oh, so I'm dead?' But, I mean, she was just giving me a hard time. "But I was like, 'Yeah ... it's not you, you know what I mean? It's a show. It's a different thing,'" Thompson joked to Fallon during the April 2021 episode.

"My wife, thank God she's still with me," he added.

